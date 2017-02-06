Next year I must start taking required minimum distributions (RMDs) from my tax-deferred retirement accounts. Should I convert a large sum from those accounts into my Roth IRA this year, thus reducing my future RMDs? If so, should I pay the tax on the conversion with funds from my deferred accounts? I don’t need these accounts to meet my expenses.
Your plan is worth considering for anyone whose RMDs will exceed his living expenses.
The advantages: A conversion shrinks your tax-deferred accounts, so it reduces your future RMDs. The Roth IRA has no RMDs. Roth withdrawals are tax-free and penalty-free after you’re 59 1/2 and have owned the Roth for five years — and unlike distributions from tax-deferred accounts, Roth withdrawals aren’t counted as income in the formula that determines the tax treatment of your Social Security benefit.
The price: Money converted to the Roth is a taxable distribution in the year of the conversion. If you convert $100,000 and it’s taxed at 25 percent, for example, the conversion will cost you $25,000. You should consult your tax accountant before deciding the amount to convert to make sure it won’t push you into a higher tax bracket. (If that happens, however, you’ll have until Oct. 15, 2018, to undo a 2017 conversion and amend your return.)
It’s a good idea to pay the tax with funds from your tax-deferred accounts, for two reasons. First, using my example, it will reduce those accounts by an extra $25,000. Second, you’ll recoup the cost of the conversion faster because you’ll have the full $100,000 to deposit in the Roth. A $100,000 Roth will earn $25,000 in fewer years than a $75,000 Roth that’s growing at the same rate.
THE BOTTOM LINE A Roth conversion can help reduce your future taxable income.
