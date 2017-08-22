Suffolk County sheriff’s deputies punched, kicked and stomped on an inmate at the Riverhead jail who later died from his injuries, according to a federal wrongful death lawsuit filed last month by the sister of the dead man.

The lawsuit filed in Central Islip federal court on July 26 by Valerie Wright of Queens says Wright’s brother, Andre Seabrook, was assaulted in June 2015 by several unidentified sheriff’s deputies following a search of his cell at the Riverhead correctional facility. Seabrook was paralyzed from the waist down as a result of the attack and died from about six weeks later, the complaint says. Wright’s attorneys, Frank A. Andrea and Matthew Duell of Garden City, said it is unclear if Seabrook’s paralysis would have been permanent if he had survived and received proper treatment.

The lawsuit, which seeks $2 million, claims the alleged assault resulted from a sheriff’s office culture and policies that tolerate the use of excessive and deadly force against minority citizens. Seabrook was African-American.

According to the lawsuit, Seabrook was whistling and singing as he retrieved personal items that had been thrown into a hallway during a search of his cell. The deputies demanded to know why he was singing, and then assaulted him in his cell and the hallway.

Seabrook was dragged into a nearby day room where he was again beaten, the court papers say. The inmate was thrown onto a gurney by the deputies, who left him there for a “considerable amount of time” before he received medical attention, court papers say. He was eventually taken to Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead and later moved to Stony Brook University Hospital, where he died on Aug. 2, 2015.

Seabrook “lost all feeling, sensation and movement in his lower extremities and the ability to urinate on his own,” the complaint said.

Seabrook was being held at the Riverhead jail after he had been arrested for allegedly stealing a tent from a Target store, Andrea and Duell said. The charges in that case were dismissed after his death.

Records show that Seabrook had been arrested numerous times since 1992 and had pleaded guilty to petit larceny, criminal possession of stolen property and other nonviolent charges.

The lawsuit names Suffolk County, the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office and “individual unidentified Suffolk County sheriffs” as defendants. Court papers say Seabrook, a longtime resident of Amityville, was 46 years old when he died.

A spokesman for the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office said he could not comment on pending litigation. John Becker, president of the Suffolk County Deputy Sheriffs Police Benevolent Association, did not return a call for comment.

Andrea said the death certificate issued by the Suffolk County Medical Examiner said the cause of Seabrook’s death was “pending further study.” Seabrook’s body, however, was cremated before an autopsy was conducted.

A spokesman for the county did not return a call for comment.

Andrea said he did not know if Seabrook’s death was investigated by Suffolk police or the sheriff office’s internal affairs department.