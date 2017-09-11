For some former Long Islanders in Florida, Irma brought rattled nerves but not much damage.

Anthony Favata, 52, originally from Deer Park, considered himself “lucky.”

He was hunkered down in his home in Plantation and prepared for the worst. He had shuttered his windows and filled his cars with gas. He lost power early Sunday morning and anticipated he’d be without it for several days.

Instead, power was restored by midnight and when Favata ventured outside early Monday morning, he saw no structural or water damage to his home.

Overnight, he had listened as wind and rain whipped against his home, and tornado warnings flashed on his phone, but the only evidence of that was debris in his yard and trees on his street ripped from the ground, he said.

“We were nervous but we’ve been through it before,” said Favata, who moved to Florida 29 years ago. “We knew what to expect and did the best we could to prepare.”

Greg and Lorraine Gloumakoff remained in their new home in Vero Beach. The Gloumakoffs moved from Middle Island this summer.

They said the high winds and rain worried them but didn’t damage their home at all.

“It was a little inconvenient, but all in all, not a terrible experience,” said Greg Gloumakoff, 56.

John Cronin, 53, of East Northport, sat out the storm with his parents, Chester and Joy Cronin, at the former Long Islanders’ home in Naples. As of Monday morning, they were still without power. It had gone out around 4 p.m. Sunday.

Water had flooded the street by Sunday afternoon and was creeping up the driveway, but “luckily” never made it into their home, John Cronin said — though outside it did rise to “about knee-high.”

In preparation for flooding, the Cronins had put pool floats in the attic and pulled down the ladder in case they had to retreat to higher ground, John Cronin’s wife, Leslie, said from Long Island on Sunday.

But none of that was needed.

The wind had ripped off a few of the Spanish tiles from their roof and a light fixture from their garage, but “everything else looks fine,” John Cronin said Monday.

Leslie Gross has yet to see what damage Irma may have wreaked on her home.

Gross, who moved from Manhasset to Wellington, on Florida’s east coast, in March, evacuated with her husband, mother and Tibetan terrier on Thursday. They drove 170 miles north to a hotel in Orlando, which took six hours instead of the usual two-and-a-half, she said, as people fleeing the storm crowded the highways.

“The reports were very frightening,” she said.

But as the storm reared inland Sunday evening, Gross said the hotel’s parking lot became flooded and palm fronds covered the streets.

“I’ve never heard anything so loud, and I lived through Sandy,” she said of the rain and wind gusts.

Gross will remain in Orlando until Tuesday morning and said she’s nervous about what she’ll find when she returns home.