Islip dumping scandal indictment
Two former Islip Town parks department officials, a pair of contractors, a prominent local businessman and his son were indicted as part of the Suffolk County district attorney's investigation into the dumping of 40,000 tons of contaminated debris at four sites in the Town of Islip.
Joseph J. Montuori Jr.(Credit: James Carbone. Pictured, Montouri Jr. leaves State Supreme Court in Central Islip on Dec. 8, 2014.)
Former Islip Town Parks Commissioner Joseph J. Montuori Jr. pleaded guilty on Aug. 17, 2016, to a felony and a misdemeanor for allowing the illegal dumping of hazardous materials at Roberto Clemente Park in Brentwood. He was sentenced on Oct. 21, 2016, to a conditional discharge.
Thomas Datre Sr.(Credit: James Carbone. Pictured, Datre Sr. arrives in State Supreme Court in Central Islip on Dec. 8, 2014.)
Thomas Datre Sr., left, was indicted on charges of illegally dumping debris at the Veterans Way subdivision in Islandia, as was his son, Thomas Datre Jr. The charges were dropped on March 30, 2015, when his son pleaded guilty.
Christopher Grabe(Credit: SCDA)
Christopher Grabe, the owner of Islandia Recycling, pleaded guilty on March 30, 2015, to two felonies for his role in illegally dumping debris at Roberto Clemente Park in Brentwood and at a private 1-acre lot on Islip Avenue in Central Islip. He will be sentenced April 27, 2017. Until then, he was ordered to report to the county probation office to start sentencing investigations. In what could be used to lessen their prison sentences, state Supreme Court Justice Fernando Camacho gave Datre Jr. and Grabe an opportunity to clean up the site on Islip Avenue in Central Islip and a sensitive wetlands area in Deer Park, where contaminated construction debris still remain, and to help with the rehabilitation of Clemente Park.
Thomas Datre Jr.(Credit: James Carbone. Pictured, Datre Jr. outside State Supreme Court in Central Islip on Dec. 8, 2014.)
Thomas Datre Jr. and his company, 5 Brothers Farming Corp., each pleaded guilty on March 30, 2015, to four felonies for illegally dumping debris at four Suffolk County sites. He will be sentenced April 27, 2017. Until then, he was ordered to report to the county probation office to start sentencing investigations. In what could be used to lessen their prison sentences, state Supreme Court Justice Fernando Camacho gave Datre Jr. and Grabe an opportunity to clean up the site on Islip Avenue in Central Islip and a sensitive wetlands area in Deer Park, where contaminated construction debris still remain, and to help with the rehabilitation of Clemente Park.
Brett A. Robinson(Credit: James Carbone. Pictured, Robinson leaves State Supreme Court in Central Islip on Dec. 8, 2014.)
Brett A. Robinson, the former executive secretary to former Islip Town Parks Commissioner Joseph J. Montuori Jr., pleaded guilty on Aug. 17, 2016, to a disorderly conduct violation for having knowledge of the illegal dumping of debris at Roberto Clemente Park in Brentwood but failing to stop it. He was sentenced on Oct. 21, 2016, to a conditional discharge.
Ronald Cianciulli(Credit: SCDA)
Ronald Cianciulli, the owner of Atlas Asphalt, a Deer Park-based paving company, was found guilty on June 3, 2016, of two felonies and two misdemeanors after a six-day bench trial for helping Thomas Datre Jr. illegally dump debris into a sensitive wetlands area in Deer Park. He will be sentenced April 27, 2017. Until then, he was ordered to report to the county probation office to start sentencing investigations.
