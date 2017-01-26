Long Island, which had been in severe drought for several months, has seen enough precipitation to be considered — now for two weeks in a row — in the less intense category of moderate drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

As of an update issued Jan. 12, eastern Suffolk County was moved to that lesser category, with the rest of the Island following suit, as was noted with last Thursday’s drought monitor announcement.

At that time the monitor indicated that there’s always potential for a reversal, saying the move had been made, “based on the preponderance of indicators, but it should be noted that stream flows and ground water levels there remain much lower than normal and conditions will be closely monitored for possible re-intensification.”

Still, with this Thursday’s announcement, Long Island remained moderate, the second least intense of the monitor’s five categories.

Much of Suffolk had been deemed to be in severe drought since July 26 of last year, and most of the rest of Long Island was named to that category in mid-September, according to the Northeast Regional Climate Center, based at Cornell University.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

This month’s precipitation at Long Island MacArthur Airport as of day end Tuesday, was 3.93 inches, which is 1.04 inches above normal.

Last year, however, which ranks as the second-driest year on record at the airport, 34.99 inches were recorded, said Jessica Spaccio, climatologist with the regional climate center. That’s slightly above the 34.41 inches recorded in 1985.

When it comes to drought relief, “it’s easier to catch up in winter,” she said.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

“In winter the demand for water is generally lower,” with less use for agriculture, and lawn and garden watering, she said. Also, there’s less water evaporation from plants.

The determination of drought conditions can be based on a number of factors, including precipitation, soil moisture, and groundwater levels.