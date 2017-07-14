PSEG Long Island ranked third from last in a national survey of customer satisfaction among large and midsize utilities across the country, a step up from its previous ranking of last.

The utility remains last among large utilities listed in the JD Power survey, and among large utilities in the eastern United States.

PSEG, which took over management of the LIPA system in 2014, scored 662 of a possible 1,000 points in the latest JD Power ranking, which scores utilities based on customer responses to questions about system reliability, pricing, communications and billing. PSEG’s score is up 52 points from last year.

Among local utilities ranked in this week’s survey, Con Edison ranked second in the east with 735, PSE&G of New Jersey was third with 727, and National Grid was 12th with a score of 684.

PSEG Long Island’s score of 662 is an improvement from the 610 it scored last year, when it ranked last in the nation.

This year, it’s ahead of two other utilities: Mon Power of Fairmont, West Virginia, which is considered a midsize company out of PSEG’s class, and Kentucky Power, another midsize utility. PSEG’s score put it last among large utilities across the country.

One close PSEG watcher called the results “disappointing.”

“I wish the results were better,” said LIPA trustee Matthew Cordaro, speaking for himself. “I do recognize it takes a long while to change your relative standing but this score definitely tells us there’s a lot more work to be done to achieve a satisfaction level that’s comparable to our sister utilities.”

PSEG’s score was lower than the overall JD Power average for 2017 of 719, but its 52-point improvement was ahead of the average among all utilities of 39 points.

A PSEG spokesman didn’t immediately provide a comment.

In a separate study released this week, PSEG Long Island scored 705 of a possible 1,000 points in an annual brand-trust ranking by Market Strategies International. The score put PSEG Long Island fourth from last in the national survey of 60 electric utilities. The 705 is an improvement from the prior year’s 675.