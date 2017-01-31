Bishop John Barres is to become the fifth bishop of the Diocese of Rockville Centre on Tuesday, taking over the eighth-largest diocese in the United States.

The installation Mass at St. Agnes Cathedral in Rockville Centre is scheduled to start at 2 p.m., with scores of priests, bishops and leaders of other faiths in attendance for a ceremony filled with deep religious meaning and ritual.

Barres, 56, will replace Bishop William Murphy, who is retiring. Murphy, 76, has headed the diocese since September 2001.

Archbishop Christophe Pierre, the apostolic nuncio in the United States, and Cardinal Timothy Dolan, archbishop of New York, are to act as principal prelates in the Mass.

Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, the retired archbishop of Washington, D.C., and Cardinal Justin Rigali, the retired archbishop of Philadelphia, also are expected to be among the hundreds filling the cathedral.

The service will open with a processional, a hymn and a greeting from Dolan. Next come the first acts of installation: Pierre will read the letter from Pope Francis naming Barres as bishop of Rockville Centre and show the letter to those gathered in St. Agnes.

Then Pierre and Dolan will lead Barres to the cathedra, the chair in which the bishop sits on the altar. Barres will receive a crosier and be seated in the cathedra, signifying his assumption of the leadership of the diocese.

Before the sacrament of the Eucharist, Barres is to give a homily — his first sermon as spiritual leader of Long Island’s 1.5 million Catholics.

He has been bishop of the Diocese of Allentown, Pennsylvania, since 2009, gaining a reputation as an energetic, humble and down-to-earth bishop, according to parishioners and clergy there. He launched numerous initiatives in Catholic schools and seminary programs and among Latino Catholics.

At a prayer service Monday night at St. Agnes, the incoming bishop delivered a rousing invitation to young Catholics, asking them to energize the church and use social media to promote its mission.

“You are critical to this moment of history,” Barres told them in his homily. “Dear young people, the hurts and wounds of life that you have already experienced at a young age can be the birthplaces of great compassion and service to others.”

At one point, Barres held up a card, using it as an example in asking them to envision their own futures. On one side, it had a photo of himself as bishop and on the other, as a junior varsity basketball player at Princeton University.

He sparked laughter in the crowd when he joked about the basketball picture. “You can tell it’s junior varsity because there are no people in the stands,” he said.

His 18-minute homily Monday touched on the national furor set off by President Donald Trump’s crackdown on immigrants and visitors coming from seven majority-Muslim countries.

Barres recounted how he and Murphy went to Kennedy Airport to pick up Pierre on Monday afternoon and encountered lawyers from Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of New York, on hand at the airport to help those who had been detained.

Pierre, who as papal nuncio is Pope Francis’ representative in the United States, went to the lawyers to express his support, reflecting the compassion shown by the pope, Barres said.

“We also open ourselves through the sacrament of penance to be more effective good Samaritans to our own families, our global family and especially the poor and suffering of the world,” Barres also said Monday. “Confession helps us break through the superficiality of consumerism and global indifference and makes us sensitive and compassionate to the needs of the poor, the hungry, the stranger and the persecuted refugee family.”

In recent interviews, Barres said his goals include bringing more people into Masses and parishes through the “New Evangelization”; attracting more seminarians and future nuns; and reaching out to Long Island’s fast-growing population of Latinos, many of whom are Catholics.

First and foremost, he said, he plans to listen to the people of the diocese to learn more about them, their parishes and their spiritual lives.

Barres’ coat of arms will be on display during Tuesday’s service. It includes red and silver bars honoring his immigrant ancestor Jacob Barres, who came from Prussia and settled in Lehigh County, Pennsylvania, in 1852. A dolphin honors St. John Fisher, a rose represents St. Thomas More, and an ax pays homage to Abraham Lincoln, whom Barres greatly admires. Barres’ motto is “Holiness and Mission,” taken from Pope John Paul II’s 1990 encyclical “The True Missionary is the Saint.”

The Westchester County native earned a master’s in business administration from New York University before deciding to enter the seminary. He spent 20 years in the Diocese of Wilmington, Delaware, where he served as a parish priest before leaders sent him to study for three years in Rome, and then brought him back to work as chancellor helping to run the diocese.

At age 48, Barres became one of the youngest bishops in the United States when Pope Benedict XVI named him bishop of Allentown.