The Manorville carpenter convicted of strangling and bludgeoning two women to death more than two decades ago was sentenced Tuesday to 50 years to life in prison.

John Bittrolff, 51, was convicted in July of two counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of Rita Tangredi, 31, of East Patchogue, and Colleen McNamee, 20, of Holbrook.

State Supreme Court Justice Richard Ambro imposed the maximum sentence Tuesday in Riverhead.

Thomas McNamee Sr., one of Colleen McNamee’s brothers, spoke directly to Bilttroff during the sentencing.

“You’re a liar. You’re an animal. You’re a disease to society, a killer who will always pose a threat to society,” McNamee said.

The women’s killings remained unsolved for two decades until Suffolk homicide detectives were able to get a DNA sample from Bittrolff that matched semen recovered from both bodies.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Tangredi was killed Nov. 2, 1993, and McNamee some time before her body was found in Shirley on Jan. 30, 1994. Both women, who police said worked as prostitutes, were severely beaten in the head and strangled. Their bodies were posed similarly — naked with legs apart and one or both hands above their heads — and at both crime scenes their clothes were nearby, except for one shoe each and their underwear.

Police and prosecutors also said that “wood chips” were found at both crime scenes, but trial testimony showed instead there were none. Instead both women’s clothes had microscopic particles, some of which were foil or glass. Almost all of them were destroyed by the police.

Also destroyed by the police over the years was evidence collected from two officers who were among the dozens of men suspected at times in the killings.

The defense argued during the trial that except for the DNA no witnesses and no evidence connected Bittrolff to the murders. He married soon after the killings and raised two children while leading an apparently law-abiding life until his arrest in 2014.

That came after one of Bittrolff’s brothers was convicted in an unrelated criminal contempt case and had his DNA entered into the state database.

When that happened, it indicated that a relative of the brother was the person who left DNA behind at both crime scenes. Detectives followed Bittrolff and a third brother, hoping to get a DNA sample. Eventually, a tissue collected from Bittrolff’s garbage had DNA that matched.

The defense argued that the DNA was not proof that Bittrolff was the killer, noting that both women’s bodies and clothes had DNA from several other men as well.

The jury deliberated over seven days, saying three times it was deadlocked before finally reaching a verdict.