Aerial shots of some of the most recognizable Long Island landmarks.

Buy photo (Credit: FlyingDogPhotos.com/ Kevin P. Coughlin) (Credit: FlyingDogPhotos.com/ Kevin P. Coughlin) This aerial view shows Eisenhower Park, formerly known as Salisbury Park, in East Meadow. The park features: a lush golf course, a man-made lake, a war veterans memorial, the Nassau County 9/11 Memorial, and the Harry Chapin Lakeside Theater on June 20, 2016.

Buy photo (Credit: FlyingDogPhotos.com/ Kevin P. Coughlin) (Credit: FlyingDogPhotos.com/ Kevin P. Coughlin) This aerial view shows the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale on June 20, 2016 before undergoing an exterior facelift. Massive renovations began on the Coliseum in late 2015 which will reduce its seating capacity from 17,500 to approximately 13,000 and bring in additional retail shops and an outdoor amphitheater.

Buy photo (Credit: FlyingDogPhotos.com/ Kevin P. Coughlin) (Credit: FlyingDogPhotos.com/ Kevin P. Coughlin) This aerial view shows LaGuardia Airport in Queens on June 20, 2016 before undergoing massive renovations. Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo and Vice President Joe Biden recently broke ground for a new LaGuardia Airport that will create brand new terminals closer to the Grand Central Parkway and extend runways and taxiways to decrease departure and arrival traffic.

Buy photo (Credit: FlyingDogPhotos.com/ Kevin P. Coughlin) (Credit: FlyingDogPhotos.com/ Kevin P. Coughlin) This aerial view shows the Nassau County jail in East Meadow on June 20, 2016.

Buy photo (Credit: Doug Kuntz) (Credit: Doug Kuntz) The breach caused by superstorm Sandy is at the eastern end of Fire Island, just west of Smith Point County Park on March 16, 2016.

Buy photo (Credit: FlyingDogPhotos.com / Kevin P. Coughlin) (Credit: FlyingDogPhotos.com / Kevin P. Coughlin) Pictured is an aerial view taken June 18, 2016 of sunbathers at Jones Beach.

Buy photo (Credit: FlyingDogPhotos.com / Kevin P. Coughlin) (Credit: FlyingDogPhotos.com / Kevin P. Coughlin) The sun sets over New York City as seen from the air over the bay near Jones Beach on the first full day of summer, June 21, 2016.

Buy photo (Credit: FlyingDogPhotos.com/ Kevin P. Coughlin) (Credit: FlyingDogPhotos.com/ Kevin P. Coughlin) This aerial photo shows the sun setting on the first full day of summer as a capacity crowd fills the Nikon at Jones Beach Theater for a concert by The Dave Matthews Band.

Buy photo (Credit: FlyingDogPhotos.com / Kevin P. Coughlin) (Credit: FlyingDogPhotos.com / Kevin P. Coughlin) Pictured is an aerial view taken June 18, 2016 of boaters on Zachs Bay.

Buy photo (Credit: FlyingDogPhotos.com / Kevin P. Coughlin) (Credit: FlyingDogPhotos.com / Kevin P. Coughlin) Pictured is an aerial view taken June 18, 2016 of boaters on Zachs Bay, and beyond that, Field 6 of Jones Beach.

Buy photo (Credit: FlyingDogPhotos.com/ Kevin P. Coughlin) (Credit: FlyingDogPhotos.com/ Kevin P. Coughlin) This aerial photo shows the parking lot at the Nikon at Jones Beach Theater filled to capacity for a concert by The Dave Matthews Band on June 21, 2016.

Buy photo (Credit: FlyingDogPhotos.com / Kevin P. Coughlin) (Credit: FlyingDogPhotos.com / Kevin P. Coughlin) The Nikon at Jones Beach Theater starts to fill for a concert by The Dave Matthews Band on June 21, 2016.

Buy photo (Credit: FlyingDogPhotos.com/ Kevin P. Coughlin) (Credit: FlyingDogPhotos.com/ Kevin P. Coughlin) An aerial view taken June 18, 2016 of boaters on the bay near the Jones Beach Inlet.

Buy photo (Credit: FlyingDogPhotos.com/ Kevin P. Coughlin) (Credit: FlyingDogPhotos.com/ Kevin P. Coughlin) Pictured is an aerial view taken June 18, 2016 of Long Beach.

Buy photo (Credit: FlyingDogPhotos.com/ Kevin P. Coughlin) (Credit: FlyingDogPhotos.com/ Kevin P. Coughlin) Pictured is an aerial view taken June 18, 2016 of The Sands at Atlantic Beach.

Buy photo (Credit: FlyingDogPhotos.com/ Kevin P. Coughlin) (Credit: FlyingDogPhotos.com/ Kevin P. Coughlin) This aerial view shows the Lindenhurst Middle School at their promotional ceremony on the Lindenhurst High School football field Wednesday evening June 22, 2016.

Buy photo (Credit: FlyingDogPhotos.com/ Kevin P. Coughlin) (Credit: FlyingDogPhotos.com/ Kevin P. Coughlin) An aerial view taken June 18, 2016 of overpass construction on Wellwood Avenue and Sunrise Highway in Lindenhurst.

(Credit: Russell Munson) (Credit: Russell Munson) An aerial view of ice-covered snow on water over Sag Harbor.

Buy photo (Credit: Doug Kuntz) (Credit: Doug Kuntz) An aerial view of the North Ferry that runs between Shelter Island and Greenport on June 25, 2015.

Buy photo (Credit: Doug Kuntz) (Credit: Doug Kuntz) An aerial view of the North Ferry landing on the southern end of Shelter Island on June 25, 2015.

Buy photo (Credit: Doug Kuntz) (Credit: Doug Kuntz) The Big Duck, originally constructed in 1931, is now located on Route 24 in Flanders. It's seen here in an aerial view on June 25, 2015.

Buy photo (Credit: Doug Kuntz/ Doug Kuntz) (Credit: Doug Kuntz/ Doug Kuntz) Aerial view of Greenport High School, located at 720 Front St., Greenport, on June 25, 2015.

Buy photo (Credit: Doug Kuntz) (Credit: Doug Kuntz) Aerial view of the Sound View Inn on the north side of Route 48 in Greenport on June 25, 2015.

Buy photo (Credit: Doug Kuntz) (Credit: Doug Kuntz) Aerial view of the Village of Greenport on June 25, 2015.

Buy photo (Credit: Kevin P. Coughlin) (Credit: Kevin P. Coughlin) Shown is an aerial view of boats in the waters off the North Shore near Centre Island, Oyster Bay, Cold Spring Harbor and Huntington Harbor on May 30, 2015.

Buy photo (Credit: Kevin P. Coughlin) (Credit: Kevin P. Coughlin) Shown is an aerial view of three boats tied in tandem together in the waters of the South Shore of Nassau County, near Jones Beach and Zach's Bay on May 30, 2015.

Buy photo (Credit: Kevin P. Coughlin) (Credit: Kevin P. Coughlin) Shown is an aerial view of boats in the waters of the South Shore of Nassau County, near Jones Beach and Zach's Bay on May 30, 2015.

Buy photo (Credit: Kevin P. Coughlin) (Credit: Kevin P. Coughlin) Shown is an aerial view of boats in the waters of the North Shore near Centre Island, Oyster Bay, Cold Spring Harbor and Huntington Harbor on May 30, 2015.

Buy photo (Credit: Kevin P. Coughlin) (Credit: Kevin P. Coughlin) Shown is an aerial view of boats in the waters of the North Shore near Centre Island, Oyster Bay, Cold Spring Harbor and Huntington Harbor on May 30, 2015.

Buy photo (Credit: Kevin P. Coughlin) (Credit: Kevin P. Coughlin) Shown is an aerial view over West First Street through West Fourth Street, left to right, in Freeport on May 30, 2015. South Freeport is in the heart of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) 100-Year Flood Zone Planning Map.

Buy photo (Credit: Kevin P. Coughlin/ Kevin P. Coughlin) (Credit: Kevin P. Coughlin/ Kevin P. Coughlin) Shown is an aerial view over Freeport on May 30, 2015. South Freeport is in the heart of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)100-Year Flood Zone Planning Map.

Buy photo (Credit: Kevin P. Coughlin) (Credit: Kevin P. Coughlin) Shown is an aerial view over East Fourth through East First Streets, left to right, in Freeport on May 30, 2015. South Freeport is in the heart of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)100-Year Flood Zone Planning Map.

Buy photo (Credit: Kevin P. Coughlin) (Credit: Kevin P. Coughlin) Shown is an aerial view of boats in the waters of the South Shore of Nassau County, near Jones Beach and Zach's Bay on May 30, 2015.

Buy photo (Credit: Kevin P. Coughlin) (Credit: Kevin P. Coughlin) Shown is an aerial view of boats in the waters of the South Shore of Nassau County, near Jones Beach and Zach's Bay on May 30, 2015.

Buy photo (Credit: Kevin P. Coughlin) (Credit: Kevin P. Coughlin) Shown is an aerial view of boats in the waters off the South Shore of Nassau County, near Jones Beach and Zach's Bay on May 30, 2015. Boats are pictured going under a bridge that's part of the Wantagh State Parkway.

Buy photo (Credit: Kevin P Coughlin) (Credit: Kevin P Coughlin) Boaters pack Zach's Bay for the Bethpage Federal Credit Union Air Show at Jones Beach.

Buy photo (Credit: Kevin P. Coughlin) (Credit: Kevin P. Coughlin) Aerial views of Nassau County taken April 19, 2015. Pictured here: Jones Beach Water Tower monument, Wantagh.

Buy photo (Credit: Kevin P. Coughlin) (Credit: Kevin P. Coughlin) Aerial views of Nassau County taken April 19, 2015. Pictured here: Nikon at Jones Beach Theater, Wantagh.

Buy photo (Credit: Kevin P. Coughlin) (Credit: Kevin P. Coughlin) Aerial views of Nassau County taken April 19, 2015. Pictured here: Nikon at Jones Beach Theater, Wantagh.

The End Buy photo (Credit: Kevin P. Coughlin) (Credit: Kevin P. Coughlin) You know that Montauk Point and its lighthouse are a must-see even if it is just for a weekend getaway with friends and family.

Buy photo (Credit: Kevin P. Coughlin) (Credit: Kevin P. Coughlin) The sun rises over Montauk Point as seen in this aerial photo.

Buy photo (Credit: Kevin P. Coughlin) (Credit: Kevin P. Coughlin) Shown here is East Hampton shortly after sunrise as seen in this aerial photo from the east, facing west.

Buy photo (Credit: Kevin P. Coughlin) (Credit: Kevin P. Coughlin) Aerial views of Nassau County taken April 18, 2015. Pictured here: suburbs in Levittown.

Buy photo (Credit: Kevin P. Coughlin) (Credit: Kevin P. Coughlin) Aerial views of Nassau County taken April 18, 2015. Pictured here: suburbs in Levittown.

Buy photo (Credit: Kevin P. Coughlin) (Credit: Kevin P. Coughlin) Aerial views of Nassau County taken April 18, 2015. Pictured here: suburbs in Bellerose.

Buy photo (Credit: Doug Kuntz) (Credit: Doug Kuntz) The breach at Old Inlet on Fire Island as seen on April 25, 2015.

Buy photo (Credit: Kevin P. Coughlin) (Credit: Kevin P. Coughlin) Aerial views of Hofstra University's dormitory towers are seen here on April 18, 2015.

Buy photo (Credit: Kevin P. Coughlin) (Credit: Kevin P. Coughlin) James M. Shuart Stadium and other parts of Hofstra University's campus are seen in this aerial photo from April 18, 2015.

Buy photo (Credit: Kevin Coughlin) (Credit: Kevin Coughlin) Aerial views of Nassau County taken April 18, 2015. Pictured here: Mitchel County Park, Uniondale.

Buy photo (Credit: Kevin P. Coughlin) (Credit: Kevin P. Coughlin) Aerial views of Nassau County taken April 19, 2015. Pictured here: Jones Beach State Park, facing east from the West End beaches.

Buy photo (Credit: Kevin P. Coughlin) (Credit: Kevin P. Coughlin) Aerial views of Nassau County taken April 18, 2015. Pictured here: NUMC / Nassau University Medical Center, formerly known as NCMC, East Meadow.

Buy photo (Credit: Kevin P. Coughlin) (Credit: Kevin P. Coughlin) Aerial views of Nassau County taken April 18, 2015. Pictured here: NUMC / Nassau University Medical Center, formerly known as NCMC, East Meadow. Behind it is the Nassau County Jail.

Buy photo (Credit: Kevin P. Coughlin) (Credit: Kevin P. Coughlin) Aerial views of Nassau County taken April 18, 2015. Pictured here: NUMC / Nassau University Medical Center, formerly known as NCMC, Hempstead Turnpike, East Meadow.

Buy photo (Credit: Kevin P. Coughlin) (Credit: Kevin P. Coughlin) Aerial views of Nassau County taken April 18, 2015. Pictured here: the old Nassau County courthouse/present-day Nassau County executive building in Mineola.

Buy photo (Credit: Kevin P. Coughlin) (Credit: Kevin P. Coughlin) Aerial views of Nassau County taken April 18, 2015. Pictured here: RXR Plaza, formerly known as EAB and Citibank Plaza, Uniondale.

Buy photo (Credit: Kevin P. Coughlin) (Credit: Kevin P. Coughlin) Aerial views of Nassau County taken April 18, 2015. Pictured here: Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum and Long Island Marriott Hotel, Uniondale.

Buy photo (Credit: Kevin P. Coughlin) (Credit: Kevin P. Coughlin) Aerial views of Nassau County taken April 18, 2015. Pictured here: Eisenhower Park, East Meadow.

Buy photo (Credit: Kevin P. Coughlin) (Credit: Kevin P. Coughlin) Aerial views of Nassau County taken April 18, 2015. Pictured here: Roosevelt Field Mall, Garden City.

Buy photo (Credit: Doug Kuntz) (Credit: Doug Kuntz) The decommissioned Shoreham Nuclear Power Plant in Shoreham, as seen on April 25, 2015.

Buy photo (Credit: Kevin P. Coughlin) (Credit: Kevin P. Coughlin) Shown is an aerial view of the Port Jefferson power station, overlooking Port Jefferson Harbor.

Buy photo (Credit: Doug Kuntz) (Credit: Doug Kuntz) The Vietnam Veterans Memorial at Bald Hill in Farmingville, as seen on April 25, 2015.

Buy photo (Credit: Doug Kuntz) (Credit: Doug Kuntz) The new Suffolk County Jail facility is located in Yaphank, as seen on April 25, 2015.

Buy photo (Credit: Doug Kuntz) (Credit: Doug Kuntz) Stony Brook University Hospital is located at 101 Nicolls Rd in Stony Brook, as seen on April 25, 2015.

Buy photo (Credit: Doug Kuntz) (Credit: Doug Kuntz) The former grounds of the Pilgrim Psychiatric Center located at 998 Crooked Hill Rd, Brentwood, on April 25, 2015.

Buy photo (Credit: Kevin P. Coughlin) (Credit: Kevin P. Coughlin) Aerial views of Nassau County taken April 19, 2015. Pictured here: Nikon at Jones Beach Theater and Zach's Bay, Wantagh.

Buy photo (Credit: Kevin P. Coughlin) (Credit: Kevin P. Coughlin) Aerial views of Nassau County taken April 19, 2015. Pictured here: Nikon at Jones Beach Theater, top, and the Jones Beach West Bath House.

Buy photo (Credit: Kevin P. Coughlin) (Credit: Kevin P. Coughlin) Aerial views of Nassau County taken on April 19, 2015. Pictured here: Jones Beach State Park, facing east, showing Ocean Parkway.

Buy photo (Credit: Doug Kuntz) (Credit: Doug Kuntz) Stony Brook University is located in Stony Brook as seen on April 25, 2015.

Buy photo (Credit: Doug Kuntz) (Credit: Doug Kuntz) The shoreline on Fire Island as seen on April 25, 2015.

Buy photo (Credit: Kevin P. Coughlin) (Credit: Kevin P. Coughlin) Aerial views of Nassau County taken April 19, 2015. Pictured here: Ocean Parkway, facing west towards Jones Beach from Gilgo Beach.

Buy photo (Credit: Kevin Coughlin.FlyingDogPhotos.c/ Kevin Coughlin) (Credit: Kevin Coughlin.FlyingDogPhotos.c/ Kevin Coughlin) Aerial views of Nassau County taken April 19, 2015. Pictured here: Robert Moses State Park tower monument.

Buy photo (Credit: Kevin P Coughlin) (Credit: Kevin P Coughlin) Tens of thousands flocked to Robert Moses Beach State Park in Babylon to beat the heat as the mercury flirted with the century mark once again, Saturday July 23, 2011.

Buy photo (Credit: Kevin P. Coughlin) (Credit: Kevin P. Coughlin) Aerial views of Nassau County taken April 19, 2015. Pictured here: the former Lido Beach Hotel, now known as the pink-colored Lido Beach Towers condominiums.

Buy photo (Credit: Kevin P. Coughlin) (Credit: Kevin P. Coughlin) Aerial views of Nassau County taken on April 19, 2015. Pictured here: Long Beach Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) station.

Buy photo (Credit: Kevin P. Coughlin) (Credit: Kevin P. Coughlin) Aerial views of Nassau County taken April 19, 2015. Pictured here: Long Beach and boardwalk, facing east.

Buy photo (Credit: Kevin P. Coughlin) (Credit: Kevin P. Coughlin) Aerial views of Nassau County taken April 19, 2015. Pictured here: Long Beach, facing east.

Buy photo (Credit: Doug Kuntz) (Credit: Doug Kuntz) The Avalon Huntington Station apartments are located at 700 E. 5th St., Huntington Station on April 25, 2015.