Aerial shots of some of the most recognizable Long Island landmarks.
(Credit: FlyingDogPhotos.com/ Kevin P. Coughlin)
This aerial view shows Eisenhower Park, formerly known as Salisbury Park, in East Meadow. The park features: a lush golf course, a man-made lake, a war veterans memorial, the Nassau County 9/11 Memorial, and the Harry Chapin Lakeside Theater on June 20, 2016.
(Credit: FlyingDogPhotos.com/ Kevin P. Coughlin)
(Credit: FlyingDogPhotos.com/ Kevin P. Coughlin)
This aerial view shows the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale on June 20, 2016 before undergoing an exterior facelift. Massive renovations began on the Coliseum in late 2015 which will reduce its seating capacity from 17,500 to approximately 13,000 and bring in additional retail shops and an outdoor amphitheater.
This aerial view shows LaGuardia Airport in Queens on June 20, 2016 before undergoing massive renovations. Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo and Vice President Joe Biden recently broke ground for a new LaGuardia Airport that will create brand new terminals closer to the Grand Central Parkway and extend runways and taxiways to decrease departure and arrival traffic.
(Credit: FlyingDogPhotos.com/ Kevin P. Coughlin)
(Credit: FlyingDogPhotos.com / Kevin P. Coughlin)
(Credit: FlyingDogPhotos.com/ Kevin P. Coughlin)
This aerial view shows the Nassau County jail in East Meadow on June 20, 2016.
(Credit: Doug Kuntz)
The breach caused by superstorm Sandy is at the eastern end of Fire Island, just west of Smith Point County Park on March 16, 2016.
Pictured is an aerial view taken June 18, 2016 of boaters on Zachs Bay, and beyond that, Field 6 of Jones Beach.
(Credit: FlyingDogPhotos.com/ Kevin P. Coughlin)
This aerial photo shows the parking lot at the Nikon at Jones Beach Theater filled to capacity for a concert by The Dave Matthews Band on June 21, 2016.
(Credit: FlyingDogPhotos.com / Kevin P. Coughlin)
The Nikon at Jones Beach Theater starts to fill for a concert by The Dave Matthews Band on June 21, 2016.
(Credit: FlyingDogPhotos.com/ Kevin P. Coughlin)
An aerial view taken June 18, 2016 of boaters on the bay near the Jones Beach Inlet.
(Credit: FlyingDogPhotos.com/ Kevin P. Coughlin)
Pictured is an aerial view taken June 18, 2016 of Long Beach.
(Credit: FlyingDogPhotos.com/ Kevin P. Coughlin)
Pictured is an aerial view taken June 18, 2016 of The Sands at Atlantic Beach.
(Credit: FlyingDogPhotos.com/ Kevin P. Coughlin)
An aerial view taken June 18, 2016 of Long Beach.
(Credit: FlyingDogPhotos.com/ Kevin P. Coughlin)
This aerial view shows the Lindenhurst Middle School at their promotional ceremony on the Lindenhurst High School football field Wednesday evening June 22, 2016.
(Credit: FlyingDogPhotos.com/ Kevin P. Coughlin)
An aerial view taken June 18, 2016 of overpass construction on Wellwood Avenue and Sunrise Highway in Lindenhurst.
(Credit: Russell Munson)
An aerial view of ice-covered snow on water over Sag Harbor.
(Credit: Doug Kuntz)
An aerial view of the North Ferry that runs between Shelter Island and Greenport on June 25, 2015.
(Credit: Doug Kuntz)
An aerial view of the North Ferry landing on the southern end of Shelter Island on June 25, 2015.
(Credit: Doug Kuntz)
The Big Duck, originally constructed in 1931, is now located on Route 24 in Flanders. It's seen here in an aerial view on June 25, 2015.
(Credit: Doug Kuntz)
(Credit: Doug Kuntz/ Doug Kuntz)
Aerial view of Greenport High School, located at 720 Front St., Greenport, on June 25, 2015.
(Credit: Doug Kuntz)
Aerial view of the Sound View Inn on the north side of Route 48 in Greenport on June 25, 2015.
(Credit: Doug Kuntz)
(Credit: Doug Kuntz)
Aerial view of the Village of Greenport on June 25, 2015.
(Credit: Kevin P. Coughlin)
Shown is an aerial view of boats in the waters off the North Shore near Centre Island, Oyster Bay, Cold Spring Harbor and Huntington Harbor on May 30, 2015.
(Credit: Kevin P. Coughlin)
Shown is an aerial view of three boats tied in tandem together in the waters of the South Shore of Nassau County, near Jones Beach and Zach's Bay on May 30, 2015.
(Credit: Kevin P. Coughlin)
Shown is an aerial view of boats in the waters of the South Shore of Nassau County, near Jones Beach and Zach's Bay on May 30, 2015.
(Credit: Kevin P. Coughlin)
Shown is an aerial view of boats in the waters of the North Shore near Centre Island, Oyster Bay, Cold Spring Harbor and Huntington Harbor on May 30, 2015.
(Credit: Kevin P. Coughlin)
Shown is an aerial view of boats in the waters of the North Shore near Centre Island, Oyster Bay, Cold Spring Harbor and Huntington Harbor on May 30, 2015.
(Credit: Kevin P. Coughlin)
Shown is an aerial view over West First Street through West Fourth Street, left to right, in Freeport on May 30, 2015. South Freeport is in the heart of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) 100-Year Flood Zone Planning Map.
(Credit: Kevin P. Coughlin/ Kevin P. Coughlin)
Shown is an aerial view over Freeport on May 30, 2015. South Freeport is in the heart of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)100-Year Flood Zone Planning Map.
(Credit: Kevin P. Coughlin)
Shown is an aerial view over East Fourth through East First Streets, left to right, in Freeport on May 30, 2015. South Freeport is in the heart of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)100-Year Flood Zone Planning Map.
(Credit: Kevin P. Coughlin)
Shown is an aerial view of boats in the waters of the South Shore of Nassau County, near Jones Beach and Zach's Bay on May 30, 2015.
(Credit: Kevin P. Coughlin)
Shown is an aerial view of boats in the waters of the South Shore of Nassau County, near Jones Beach and Zach's Bay on May 30, 2015.
(Credit: Kevin P. Coughlin)
Shown is an aerial view of boats in the waters off the South Shore of Nassau County, near Jones Beach and Zach's Bay on May 30, 2015. Boats are pictured going under a bridge that's part of the Wantagh State Parkway.
(Credit: Kevin P Coughlin)
Boaters pack Zach's Bay for the Bethpage Federal Credit Union Air Show at Jones Beach.
(Credit: Kevin P. Coughlin)
Aerial views of Nassau County taken April 19, 2015. Pictured here: Jones Beach Water Tower monument, Wantagh.
(Credit: Kevin P. Coughlin)
Aerial views of Nassau County taken April 19, 2015. Pictured here: Nikon at Jones Beach Theater, Wantagh.
(Credit: Kevin P. Coughlin)
Aerial views of Nassau County taken April 19, 2015. Pictured here: Nikon at Jones Beach Theater, Wantagh.
(Credit: Kevin P. Coughlin)
You know that Montauk Point and its lighthouse are a must-see even if it is just for a weekend getaway with friends and family.
(Credit: Kevin P. Coughlin)
The sun rises over Montauk Point as seen in this aerial photo.
(Credit: Kevin P. Coughlin)
Shown here is East Hampton shortly after sunrise as seen in this aerial photo from the east, facing west.
(Credit: Kevin P. Coughlin)
Aerial views of Nassau County taken April 18, 2015. Pictured here: suburbs in Levittown.
