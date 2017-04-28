A federal judge Friday delayed sentencing of Edward Walsh, and set a date for a pre-sentencing hearing on whether new assertions by federal prosecutors are accurate and should potentially increase the prison time faced by the former Suffolk Conservative Party leader.

Walsh, who was also a lieutenant in the Suffolk County Sherriff’s Office, was convicted last April after a 10-day trial of wire fraud and theft of government services for pocketing more than $200,000 in department salary and overtime while he was engaged in golfing, gambling and political activities.

Walsh had been scheduled to be sentenced Friday in federal court in Central Islip, and was facing 24 to 30 months in prison under the suggested federal sentencing guidelines. Judges usually follow the guidelines, but are not required to do so.

Walsh’s attorneys had asked U.S. District Judge Arthur Spatt for postponement of the sentencing, saying federal prosecutors have now requested that the judge take into account in sentencing their new claims that Walsh actually pocketed $442,000, and also attempted to obstruct justice by trying to get three potential witnesses to falsely testify in his favor.

Judges could take such assertions into account in sentencing. And Walsh’s attorneys, Leonard Lato, of Hauppauge, and William Wexler, of North Babylon, say without a hearing to refute the prosecutors’ claims, Walsh’s sentencing guideline range would increase to 37 months to 46 months in prison.

Lato and Wexler said in court papers that the prosecutors’ new assertion are unfair because Walsh was not convicted at the trial of taking the $442,000, and he did not attempt obstruct justice.

Spatt, in proceedings that lasted only a few minutes, set May 22 for a hearing on how much Walsh illegally took and whether he had attempted to obstruct justice.

In any event, the restitution amount, if any is determined by the judge, would go back to the victim — Suffolk County.

Earlier this week, Suffolk County sued Walsh civilly to recoup the more than $400,000 for salary and overtime officials allege he accepted illegally as a corrections lieutenant.

After Friday’s hearing, Wexler said of the county’s civil law suit: “It’s superfluous. I don’t know why the county is expending valuable taxpayer’s resources when the federal judge will make that determination.”

Eastern District federal prosecutor Catherine Mirabile declined to comment.

Reached later by telephone, Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone’s spokesman Jason Elan said, in response to Wexler’s remarks: “The County Executive has an obligation to protect Suffolk taxpayers and we would be remiss to not file a lawsuit to demand the return of these stolen funds from a convicted felon.”