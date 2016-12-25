ALBANY — Rep. Peter King says he’s been deleting more than half of the anti-Donald Trump postings on his campaign Facebook page because some are vulgar, many are redundant, and he doesn’t want to provide his own big, virtual stage for what he suspects is a concerted political effort.

“It’s their right to say it, I’m not denying them any Constitutional right, but it’s my campaign Facebook page,” King (R-Seaford) said in an interview Friday. “Maybe some thought it was a government site . . . but it’s my campaign page.”

The responses, deletion of those responses, and subsequent protests that responses were deleted followed King’s Facebook posting on Wednesday. It included: “As an American I am calling on all Democrats and Hillary Clinton supporters to put aside their disappointment, anger and begrudgery and accept that Donald Trump is the duly elected President of the United States. The American people spoke on Election Day. The Electoral College has voted. Our nation is confronted by too many serious challenges for any of us to be allowed the luxury of attempting to delegitimize our President-elect.”

The Facebook page shows many postings by readers critical King and of Trump, a Republican, remain on the congressman’s page. They include: “Peter King, a tool of Putin’s useful idiot” and “Target Peter King for Incumbent Removal next election. Why wait? Organize, identify new candidates, run.” There also was some as name-calling in which King was called “fat waffling tub of hypocrisy.”

Many more postings supporting King and his message remain on the page, including: “Awesome” and “Mr. King, I hope you run for president during my life time. Thank you.”