Long Island terrorist-turned-informant Bryant Neal Vinas is dreaming of a career as a counterterrorism expert, his lawyers said in a Friday letter asking a Brooklyn federal judge to sentence him to “time served” after 8 1⁄2 years in custody when he is sentenced next week.

“Mr. Vinas was, during the darkest period of his life, a terrorist,” said the filing with U.S. District Judge Nicholas Garaufis. “However, we can proudly state that Mr. Vinas took the worst experience in his life and turned himself into one of America’s greatest weapons against al-Qaida.”

Vinas, 34, of Patchogue, went to Pakistan and joined al-Qaida in 2007, but has been cooperating with the government since his capture in 2008. Prosecutors have called him an extremely valuable asset who provided “unparalleled insight” into al-Qaida, and his lawyers say he was a major factor in the organization’s demise.

In the letter to Garaufis, lawyers Michael Bachrach and Steve Zissou said that after years in high-security detention, Vinas looks forward to getting long-delayed back surgery, and “breathing fresh air and sleeping on a better mattress.”

“He looks forward to being known by a name rather than initials,” they said. “And he dreams one day to find work as a counterterrorism expert, essentially turning his lengthy cooperation into a career.”

The lawyers said they have already “received inquiries” relating to his willingness to work in counterterrorism after his release.