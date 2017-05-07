The attorney for a Long Island college student who, along with several others, was arrested in connection to the death of a fraternity member at Penn State University, called the charges “improper,” saying the death was the “exception, not the expectation.”

Daniel Casey, 19, of Ronkonkoma, one of 18 Penn State fraternity brothers charged in connection with the death of Timothy Piazza, 19, is alleged to have directed efforts to cover up evidence, according to court records.

All members of the fraternity Beta Theta Pi were charged with crimes related to the pledge who repeatedly fell down a flight of stairs after he and others drank large amounts of vodka, beer and wine.

Casey and the other fraternity members face charges that include involuntary manslaughter, aggravated and simple assault, evidence tampering, alcohol-related violations and hazing, officials said.

“The government assumes that these young men, many of whom were intoxicated themselves, should have been able to differentiate symptoms of extreme intoxication from symptoms of a life threatening head injury,” said his attorney, Steven Trialonas of State College, Pennsylvania. “That is an impossible burden to place on them.”

On Feb. 2, members of Beta Theta Pi were hosting a pledge initiation ceremony when the incident took place, officials said. Piazza, a sophomore engineering student from Lebanon, New Jersey, and 13 others accepted pledge bids. The pledges were pressured to chug vodka, shotgun beers and drink wine, officials said.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Piazza tumbled down a flight of stairs that night and fell several other times, injuring his head, officials said. He fell once more the next morning and was unconscious when help finally arrived. He died on Feb. 4 as a result of a traumatic brain injury, officials said.

“Members of Beta Theta Pi didn’t get help for the victim, 19-year-old Timothy Piazza, causing him to suffer for hours and possibly making his injuries worse,” a prosecutor said Friday in announcing the results of a grand jury investigation.

Penn State permanently banned the fraternity on March 30, accusing it of a “persistent pattern” of excessive drinking, drug use and hazing.