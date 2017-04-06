Several members of Long Island’s congressional delegation voiced unequivocal support for President Donald Trump’s missile strike against Syria Thursday night after the regime was accused of a chemical attack that killed more than 80 civilians Tuesday.

Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY), Rep. Pete King (R-Seaford) and Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-Glen Cove) said the world had to see the message - the use of a chemical weapon by President Bashar Assad would not go unpunished.

“The U.S. had to show leadership here,” said King, chairman of the House counterterrorism panel on the homeland security committee. “We are the world leader so it was important to take this action and send a message to Russia, that they can’t continue to support Assad.”

Schumer said making sure Assad knows he will pay a price for his actions is “the right thing to do.”‎

“It is incumbent on the Trump administration to come up with a strategy and consult with Congress before implementing it,” Schumer said.

Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-Shirley) also backed the move because this may not be the first chemical attack from Assad’s regime: “Assad had shown a willingness in the past to use chemical warfare.”

Suozzi, who is on the House armed services and foreign relations committees supported the order, but added that he hopes the president did not make an “emotional” decision and consulted with advisors and U.S. allies.

“The president is sending a very clear message, that the actions by the Syrian president are an affront to humanity,” Suozzi said. “He took a very decisive action.”

King said a difficult road may be ahead: “If we want Assad out, who do we want in his place because you don’t want it to be ISIS. I don’t see how Assad would be allowed to remain there.”

— Tom Brune