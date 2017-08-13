More than 100 Long Islanders gathered in the hot sun Sunday afternoon in Huntington Station in support of the Charlottesville, Virginia, demonstrators who clashed with white supremacist and neo-Nazi organizations over the weekend.

The Long Island group, wrapping around both sides of a busy intersection at Route 110 and Jericho Turnpike, chanted slogans such as “stand up, fight back” as drivers passing by honked and cheered enthusiastically.

One of the event’s organizers, Ron Widelec, said that Saturday’s violence in Charlottesville could not be ignored and that the group was here to show solidarity with the residents of Charlottesville.

“We are outraged by what’s happening in Charlottesville, we are outraged by the normalization of white supremacy and white nationalism...” Widelec said. “There is a difference between neo-Nazis and peace protesters who come out to resist them.”

Three people died during the Saturday violence in Charlottesville.

A 32-year-old woman was killed when a car plowed into a crowd of protesters. The driver, James Alex Fields Jr., a 20-year-old from Ohio, was charged with second-degree murder. Two state police troopers were killed when their helicopter crashed in the woods on the outskirts of town.

At the Huntington rally, attendees hoisted American flags and signs with messages such as “silence=complicity” and “you can’t be an American patriot and carry a Nazi flag.”

David Morganstern, 58, of East Northport, said that white supremacist and neo-Nazi groups could not claim to be patriots.

“It’s one or the other ... We went to war against the Nazis,” he said. “People were murdered at that rally.”

Many said that they were relatively new to protesting, starting to attend rallies after President Donald Trump was elected in November.

Lisa Wiley, 54, who participated with her two sons and her best friend, said the Charlottesville violence was similar to what her parents saw in the Jim Crow South.

“To see that come back was just appalling,” Wiley said. “Maybe we are seeing that we can’t take our progress for granted.”

Officials including Nassau Legis. Arnie Drucker and Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone were among the crowd on Sunday.

“When you have hate groups espousing their ideology, all Americans in good faith have an obligation to stand up, speak out and oppose it and make it clear that those do not represent the values of our nation,” Bellone said.

Julia Fenster, founder and chief organizer of Huntington-based Action Together Long Island, a social action group with nearly 3,500 members on Long Island, is partnering with the Long Island Progressive Coalition to organize a candlelight vigil Sunday at 7:45 p.m. in front of Heckscher Park in downtown Huntington.

“Like millions of Americans across this country, myself and other members of our community and our group Action Together Long Island, we were just horrified to see the images of Charlottesville, Virginia, and felt that it is not a representation of what we know of our country,’’ Fenster said Sunday. ‘‘Long Island is not a place that is going to harbor hate.’’

The Rev. Larry Jennings, president of the NAACP of Huntington, will speak at the vigil, which will feature a moment of silence and a performance of “Amazing Grace.”

Jennings said he will pray for those affected by the “horrific” events in Charlottesville, as well as for “those who might be influenced or part of white supremacists and racist groups” to “come to the realization” that all people are created equal.

“We still maintain that when it comes to racism and white supremacy, it’s not an issue of many sides. It’s an issue of being on the right or the wrong side,” Jennings said. “We maintain that white supremacy and racism in any form is definitely on the wrong side.”

Check back for updates on this developing story.