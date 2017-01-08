HIGHLIGHTS Personal stories of discrimination shared at Nassau event

Future meetings to focus on taking issues to lawmakers

An estimated 80 people attended a postelection Nassau Town Hall for Unity on Sunday, where organizers discussed the need for residents, advocates, religious and community leaders to come together to protect vulnerable communities on Long Island as President-elect Donald Trump’s Jan. 20 inauguration approaches, officials said.

The event, at the Unitarian Universalist of Central Nassau in Garden City, was also designed as a safe place for people to share personal stories about discrimination, bias and hate rhetoric they’ve witnessed and experienced leading up to and after the presidential election, said Alejandra Sorto, an organizer for Long Island Civic Engagement Table, one of several organizations behind the Town Hall meeting.

“We’re all seeking the same thing: fighting for vulnerable groups on Long Island, which includes immigrants, Muslims, people of color, women,” she said.

It’s also just the beginning; this is the second meeting that this group of organizations has hosted; the first was in Suffolk County on Nov. 20. These initial meetings are the groundwork for future meetings that will focus more on getting residents organized to communicate their priorities to lawmakers, Sorto said.

“We want to follow up with a meeting where people can actually get involved and take action — including electoral organizing, including issue-based organizing, including lobbying, going to Albany to fight for our issues,” she said.

After an introduction to the principles of community unity, the event had the groups break into groups to discuss their own experiences with bias and hate rhetoric they have experienced in recent months.

Residents shared stories of Muslim bias, employment bias, swastikas painted in public restrooms, and other painful experiences. The various organizing community groups said they would offer support and assistance in instances where there recourse was available.