Father knows best in the Flores household, and as a result, Wilfredo Flores’ block, and Long Island, are the brighter for it.

Flores’ daughter, Carolina, said her father loves decorating his Uniondale house for the holidays and prodded his children to help with this year’s light display.

“I started the tradition of decorating outdoors 12 years ago,” Flores said.

He waits until the ghouls and goblins have come through, and starts stringing the lights the day after Halloween. There’s a shorter wait at the Kielawa’s home in Huntington Station, where Bob is done with the roof at the end of September, when it’s warm, his wife, Patti, said.

“Knowing so many people enjoy the house and have told us they look forward to it every year is the reason we are so motivated to decorate,” she said, adding that the Huntington Manor Fire Department ends its neighborhood visit with Santa at their house on Weston Street each year, which attracts a large gathering of children.

Besides their displays, families also light up the holidays by collecting for worthy causes, such as the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Suffolk County, Mended Little Hearts of Long Island and CancerCare, and by synchronizing their displays to music.

Reflect on the reason for the season as you enjoy not only the Island’s Christmas lights, but good meals, the company of friends and family and the thrill of opening presents. Happy holidays, Long Island.