    Two large wooden toy soldiers stand among the

    The holiday season inspires many Long Islanders to spend hours decorating their homes for neighbors to enjoy.

    Look at Long Island's brightest holiday lights displays

    Updated
    By

    Father knows best in the Flores household, and as a result, Wilfredo Flores’ block, and Long Island, are the brighter for it.

    Flores’ daughter, Carolina, said her father loves decorating his Uniondale house for the holidays and prodded his children to help with this year’s light display.

    “I started the tradition of decorating outdoors 12 years ago,” Flores said.

    He waits until the ghouls and goblins have come through, and starts stringing the lights the day after Halloween. There’s a shorter wait at the Kielawa’s home in Huntington Station, where Bob is done with the roof at the end of September, when it’s warm, his wife, Patti, said.

    “Knowing so many people enjoy the house and have told us they look forward to it every year is the reason we are so motivated to decorate,” she said, adding that the Huntington Manor Fire Department ends its neighborhood visit with Santa at their house on Weston Street each year, which attracts a large gathering of children.

    Besides their displays, families also light up the holidays by collecting for worthy causes, such as the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Suffolk County, Mended Little Hearts of Long Island and CancerCare, and by synchronizing their displays to music.

    Reflect on the reason for the season as you enjoy not only the Island’s Christmas lights, but good meals, the company of friends and family and the thrill of opening presents. Happy holidays, Long Island.

    Mary and Steve Reid of East Northport

    Two large wooden toy soldiers stand among the
    (Credit: Daniel Brennan)

    3 Vine Lane
    East Northport


    Family: Steve and Mary Reid, daughter Marie Parisi and golden doodle Charlie
    Light duty: “It took two to three consecutive weekends to complete the display,” Steve said. 
    Lights on: Daily, 4-11 p.m.
    Lights out: Jan. 6, Little Christmas

    Wilfredo Flores of Uniondale

    The Flores Family's home lit up for Christmas
    (Credit: Jessica Earnshaw)

    905 Hempstead Blvd.
    Uniondale


    Family: Wilfredo Flores
    Light duty: “It took me about a month to complete the display,” Wilfredo said. “I start the day after Halloween and finished decorating on Thanksgiving.”
    Lights on: Daily, 4:30-11 p.m.; all day Dec. 24 and 25, and New Year’s Eve.
    Lights out: Around Jan. 7.

    Al and Bernadette Volpe of North Bellmore

    The Volpe's Christmas inflatable, the dog oversees the
    (Credit: Marisol Diaz)

    2880 Court St.
    North Bellmore 


    Family: Al and Bernadette Volpe and daughters Camryn, 9, and Cayden, 11, and son Carsyn, 7
    Light duty: “We worked on our house on and off for about a week, but our signs on our roof — Believe, Cure & Hope — we keep on year-round,” Bernadette said.
    Lights on: Daily, dusk to 10 p.m., until midnight on Friday and Saturday, all day on Christmas Eve.
    Lights out: Mid-January.

    Michael and Valerie Vicidomine of Centereach

    A view of the home of Michael and
    (Credit: Daniel Brennan)

    14 Elwood Rd.
    Centereach

    Family:  Michael and Valerie Vicidomine, daughter Taylor, 7, and son Brayden, 4
    Light duty: “It took roughly about one month with the help of family and friends,” Michael said. “We needed to restring the C9 bulbs and even made a trench under the walkway so that the wiring . . . wasn’t a tripping hazard.”
    Lights on: Daily, 5-11 p.m.; until midnight on Christmas Eve, Christmas and New Year’s Eve. 
    Lights out: Jan. 1.

    Nick and Marissa Dabbraccio of Seaford

    Christmas lights at the Dabbraccio home at 745
    (Credit: Jessica Earnshaw)

    745 Arlington Dr.
    Seaford

    Family: Marissa and Nick Dabbraccio and son Anthony
    Light duty: “Twelve days, ironically!” Nick said of the time it took to do the display.
    Lights on: Daily, 5:30-11:00 p.m.
    Lights out: After Jan. 1.

    Warren Gluck of Hicksville

    Light duty: Gluck started his installation on Thanksgiving.
    (Credit: Steve Pfost)

    47 Primrose Ave.
    Hicksville


    Family: Warren Gluck
    Light duty: Gluck started his installation on Thanksgiving. “It takes me about three weeks,” he said.
    Lights on: 4:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m.
    Lights out: Jan. 6, Little Christmas.

    A.J. and Tony Labate of North Babylon

    Christmas decorations at the family home of A.J.
    (Credit: Gordon M. Grant)

    83 Faulkner Ave.
    North Babylon

    Family: Tina, Tony, Brittany and A.J. Labate
    Light duty: “It took my father and I about two weeks to set up the whole display,” A.J. said. “We started on Nov. 19th and finished Dec. 2nd.” 
    Lights on: Daily, 5:30-11:30 p.m.; 24 hours on Christmas Eve.
    Lights out: Jan. 6, Little Christmas. 

    Kathy and John Kaziun of North Patchogue

    Christmas decorations at the home of Kathy and
    (Credit: Gordon M. Grant)

    40 Hayward St.
    North Patchogue


    Family: Kathy and John Kaziun, with daughter Karly
    Light duty: “We spend about 12 hours decorating outside together,” John said.
    Lights on: Daily, 5 - 6 a.m., 4 - 11 p.m.
    Lights out: Jan. 1.

    Rich McQuillan of Rockville Centre

    From left, Rich McQuillan, son Richie, 14, daughter
    (Credit: Jessica Earnshaw)

    140 Cedar Ave.
    Rockville Centre

    Family: Rich and Cerina McQuillan and children Richie, 14, Ava, 9, and Samantha, 16
    Light duty: “We start every year on Nov. 1st and finish up on Thanksgiving,” Rich said.
    Lights on: Daily, 4:45 p.m.-12:30 a.m.
    Lights out: Around Jan. 5
    *Collecting unwrapped toys for Sunrise Day Camp

    Patti & Bob Kielawa of Huntington Station

    The Kielawa family used blow mold toy soldiers,
    (Credit: Heather Walsh)

    13 Weston St.

    Huntington Station

    Family: Patti and Bob Kielawa with daughter Jennifer, 23
    Light duty: “The time spent setting it up is about 110 hours,” Bob said. “It takes two full days for the roof alone and 10 hours for the archway.”
    Lights on: Daily, 4-10 p.m., until 11:30 on Friday and Saturday, 24 hours on Dec. 24 and 25.
    Lights out:  Jan. 6 or 7.

    Paula and Ronald O’Gara of Levittown

    A merry-go-round spins giving rides to inflatable characters
    (Credit: Heather Walsh)

    70 Wadsworth Ave.
    Levittown


    Family: Paula and Ronald O’Gara and children Jessica, 19, and Ronald Jr., 21
    Light duty: “It took seven hours a day for seven days to complete our display,” Paula said. “We start putting it up the day after Thanksgiving.”
    Lights on: Daily, 4 p.m.-midnight
    Lights out: Jan. 2

    Daniel and Angelica Bassey of Massapequa

    Dan and Angelica Bassey's Massapequa home is decorated
    (Credit: Barry Sloan)

    35 Alhambra Rd.
    Massapequa

    Family: Dan and Angelica Bassey
    Light duty: “It took me about seven to eight days to set everything up, and a few Friday and Saturday nights to put things together,” Dan said.
    Lights on: Daily, 4:30 or 4:45-11:30 p.m.
    Lights out: Jan. 1.

    Berry family of North Bellmore

    From left, Chris, Kathy and Zach Berry stand
    (Credit: Jessica Earnshaw)

    2615 Grant Blvd.
    North Bellmore
    Family: Chris and Kathy Berry, and son Zach
    Light duty: “It takes about two full weekend days to put up all the lights,” said Zach, the mastermind behind his family’s display. “This year I built my own custom lights controller that makes them go to music. We always start on Black Friday, if possible. No shopping for us!”
    Lights on: Daily, 4:45 p.m.-midnight, with a light show that starts at 5:30 and runs every 15 minutes until 10:30 p.m.
    Lights out: Mid-January
    *Display is synchronized to music

    Daniel Burko of Lindenhurst

    Thousands of lights, a larger-than-life snow globe, and
    (Credit: Heather Walsh)

    18 Hartford St.
    Lindenhurst

    Family: Daniel and Rose Burko, and daughter Jenna, 8, with her best friend, Madison Jones
    Light duty: “It typically takes me about three weeks to put it up,” Daniel said.
    Lights on: Daily, 4-11 p.m.
    *Display synchronized to music daily from 4-10 p.m.

    Ann and Ron Theofield of Sayville

    The Theofield family's home at 203 Johnson Ave.
    (Credit: Jessica Earnshaw)

    203 Johnson Ave.
    Sayville
    Family: Ron Theofield (wife Ann not pictured) with nieces Lily, 9, and Olivia Jonas, 11, and nephew AJ Lopez, 6
    Light duty: "I begin putting up my 17,000-LED light display the first weekend in November,” Ron said. “It takes about two full weekends to put up the display. I work on building each homemade piece throughout the year.”
    Lights on: Daily, 5-10 p.m., until 11 p.m. on weekends.
    Lights out: New Year’s Day.

    Victor Noce of St. James

    The Noce family's home at 2 Kip Dr.
    (Credit: Heather Walsh)

    2 Kip Dr.
    St. James 

    Family: Sara and Victor Noce with children Michael, 4, twins Sofia and Victoria, 3, and Gianna, 12.
    Light duty: Installation was a family affair. “Seven days and a total of 54 adult hours,” Victor said, “and 40 hours [of] children assistance.”
    Lights on: Daily, 4 p.m.-1 a.m.
    Lights out: Jan. 6, Little Christmas.

