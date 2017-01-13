Look at Long Island's brightest holiday lights displays
Father knows best in the Flores household, and as a result, Wilfredo Flores’ block, and Long Island, are the brighter for it.
Flores’ daughter, Carolina, said her father loves decorating his Uniondale house for the holidays and prodded his children to help with this year’s light display.
“I started the tradition of decorating outdoors 12 years ago,” Flores said.
He waits until the ghouls and goblins have come through, and starts stringing the lights the day after Halloween. There’s a shorter wait at the Kielawa’s home in Huntington Station, where Bob is done with the roof at the end of September, when it’s warm, his wife, Patti, said.
“Knowing so many people enjoy the house and have told us they look forward to it every year is the reason we are so motivated to decorate,” she said, adding that the Huntington Manor Fire Department ends its neighborhood visit with Santa at their house on Weston Street each year, which attracts a large gathering of children.
Besides their displays, families also light up the holidays by collecting for worthy causes, such as the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Suffolk County, Mended Little Hearts of Long Island and CancerCare, and by synchronizing their displays to music.
Reflect on the reason for the season as you enjoy not only the Island’s Christmas lights, but good meals, the company of friends and family and the thrill of opening presents. Happy holidays, Long Island.
Mary and Steve Reid of East Northport(Credit: Daniel Brennan)
3 Vine Lane
East Northport
Family: Mary and Steve Reid, daughter Marie Parisi and goldendoodle Charlie
Light duty: “It took two to three consecutive weekends to complete the display,” Steve said.
Lights on: Daily, 4-11 p.m.
Lights out: Jan. 6, Little Christmas
Wilfredo Flores of Uniondale(Credit: Jessica Earnshaw)
905 Hempstead Blvd.
Uniondale
Family: Wilfredo Flores, with his children Julio, 29, and Carolina, 30
Light duty: “It took me about a month to complete the display,” Wilfredo said. “I start the day after Halloween and finished decorating on Thanksgiving.”
Lights on: Daily, 4:30-11 p.m.; all day Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve
Lights out: Around Jan. 7
Al and Bernadette Volpe of North Bellmore(Credit: Marisol Diaz)
2880 Court St.
North Bellmore
Family: Al and Bernadette Volpe, daughters Camryn, 9, and Cayden, 11, and son Carsyn, 7
Light duty: “We worked on our house on and off for about a week, but our signs on our roof — Believe, Cure & Hope — we keep on year-round,” Bernadette said.
Lights on: Daily, dusk to 10 p.m., until midnight on Fridays and Saturdays, all day on Christmas Eve
Lights out: Mid-January
ADVERTISEMENT
Michael and Valerie Vicidomine of Centereach(Credit: Daniel Brennan)
14 Elwood Rd.
Centereach
Family: Michael and Valerie Vicidomine, daughter Taylor, 7, and son Brayden, 4
Light duty: “It took roughly about one month with the help of family and friends,” Michael said. “We needed to restring the C9 bulbs and even made a trench under the walkway so that the wiring . . . wasn’t a tripping hazard.”
Lights on: Daily, 5-11 p.m.; until midnight on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve
Lights out: Jan. 1
Nick and Marissa Dabbraccio of Seaford(Credit: Jessica Earnshaw)
745 Arlington Dr.
Seaford
Family: Nick and Marissa Dabbraccio, and son Anthony
Light duty: “Twelve days, ironically!” Nick said of the time it took to do the display.
Lights on: Daily, 5:30-11 p.m.
Lights out: After Jan. 1
Warren Gluck of Hicksville(Credit: Steve Pfost)
47 Primrose Ave.
Hicksville
Family: Warren Gluck
Light duty: Gluck started his installation on Thanksgiving. “It takes me about three weeks,” he said.
Lights on: 4:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m.
Lights out: Jan. 6, Little Christmas
A.J. and Tony Labate of North Babylon(Credit: Gordon M. Grant)
83 Faulkner Ave.
North Babylon
Family: Tina and Tony Labate, daughter Brittany and son A.J.
Light duty: “It took my father and I about two weeks to set up the whole display,” A.J. said. “We started on Nov. 19 and finished Dec. 2.”
Lights on: Daily, 5:30-11:30 p.m.; 24 hours on Christmas Eve
Lights out: Jan. 6, Little Christmas
Kathy and John Kaziun of North Patchogue(Credit: Gordon M. Grant)
40 Hayward St.
North Patchogue
Family: Kathy and John Kaziun, and daughter Karly
Light duty: “We spend about 12 hours decorating outside together,” John said.
Lights on: Daily, 5-6 a.m., 4-11 p.m.
Lights out: Jan. 1
ADVERTISEMENT
Rich McQuillan of Rockville Centre(Credit: Jessica Earnshaw)
140 Cedar Ave.
Rockville Centre
Family: Rich and Cerina McQuillan, son Richie, 14, and daughters Ava, 9, and Samantha, 16
Light duty: “We start every year on Nov. 1 and finish up on Thanksgiving,” Rich said.
Lights on: Daily, 4:45 p.m.-12:30 a.m.
Lights out: Around Jan. 5
*Collecting unwrapped toys for Sunrise Day Camp
Patti and Bob Kielawa of Huntington Station(Credit: Heather Walsh)
13 Weston St.
Huntington Station
Family: Patti and Bob Kielawa, and daughter Jennifer, 23
Light duty: “The time spent setting it up is about 110 hours,” Bob said. “It takes two full days for the roof alone and 10 hours for the archway.”
Lights on: Daily, 4-10 p.m., until 11:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 24 hours on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day
Lights out: Jan. 6 or 7
Paula and Ronald O’Gara of Levittown(Credit: Heather Walsh)
70 Wadsworth Ave.
Levittown
Family: Paula and Ronald O’Gara, daughter Jessica, 19, and son Ronald Jr., 21
Light duty: “It took seven hours a day for seven days to complete our display,” Paula said. “We start putting it up the day after Thanksgiving.”
Lights on: Daily, 4 p.m.-midnight
Lights out: Jan. 2
Daniel and Angelica Bassey of Massapequa(Credit: Barry Sloan)
35 Alhambra Rd.
Massapequa
Family: Daniel and Angelica Bassey
Light duty: “It took me about seven to eight days to set everything up, and a few Friday and Saturday nights to put things together,” Dan said.
Lights on: Daily, 4:30 or 4:45-11:30 p.m.
Lights out: Jan. 1
The Berry family of North Bellmore(Credit: Jessica Earnshaw)
2615 Grant Blvd.
North Bellmore
Family: Chris and Kathy Berry, and son Zach
Light duty: “It takes about two full weekend days to put up all the lights,” said Zach, the mastermind behind his family’s display. “This year I built my own custom lights controller that makes them go to music. We always start on Black Friday, if possible. No shopping for us!”
Lights on: Daily, 4:45 p.m.-midnight, with a light show that starts at 5:30 p.m. and runs every 15 minutes until 10:30 p.m.
Lights out: Mid-January
*Display is synchronized to music
ADVERTISEMENT
Daniel Burko of Lindenhurst(Credit: Heather Walsh)
18 Hartford St.
Lindenhurst
Family: Daniel and Rose Burko, daughter Jenna, 8, and her best friend, Madison Jones
Light duty: “It typically takes me about three weeks to put it up,” Daniel said.
Lights on: Daily, 4-11 p.m.
Lights out: Mid-January
*Display synchronized to music daily from 4-10 p.m.
Ann and Ron Theofield of Sayville(Credit: Jessica Earnshaw)
203 Johnson Ave.
Sayville
Family: Ann and Ron Theofield, nieces Lily, 9, and Olivia Jonas, 11, and nephew AJ Lopez, 6
Light duty: "I begin putting up my 17,000-LED light display the first weekend in November,” Ron said. “It takes about two full weekends to put up the display. I work on building each homemade piece throughout the year.”
Lights on: Daily, 5-10 p.m., until 11 p.m. on weekends
Lights out: New Year’s Day
Victor Noce of St. James(Credit: Heather Walsh)
2 Kip Dr.
St. James
Family: Sara and Victor Noce, son Michael, 4, twins Sofia and Victoria, 3, and daughter Gianna, 12
Light duty: Installation was a family affair. “Seven days and a total of 54 adult hours,” Victor said, “and 40 hours [of] children assistance.”
Lights on: Daily, 4 p.m.-1 a.m.
Lights out: Jan. 6, Little Christmas
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.