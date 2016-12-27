2017 REUNIONS
HEWLETT HIGH SCHOOL '59. A 75th birthday celebration is Jan. 28 at Congregation B’nai Israel in Boca Raton, Fla. For more information, email ellenwohl500@yahoo.com.
SAINT AGNES ACADEMIC HIGH SCHOOL '67 (COLLEGE POINT, QUEENS). A 50-year reunion is noon-4 p.m. April 29 at Verdi’s of Whitestone. Email annepahl@aol.com for more information.
JOHN F. KENNEDY HIGH SCHOOL (BELLMORE). A multi-year reunion for graduating classes from 1968 to present is 5:30-midnight May 5 at The Tree House in Merrick. Email bellmorejfk1@gmail.com.
MARTIN VAN BUREN HIGH SCHOOL '67. A 50-year reunion is June 3 at the Melville Marriott. Email Lori Gigante atlori.gigante@reunions-unlimited.com. Email Harold Kestenbaum at hkestenbaum@hlkpc.com for more information.
BAY SHORE HIGH SCHOOL '67. A 50-year reunion is June 22-24. Email bayshoreclassof1967@gmail.com or Kate Hanley at katehanl@aol.com for more information.
ELMONT MEMORIAL HIGH SCHOOL '67. A 50-year reunion is in July. Email Bob Krauss at rkrauss71@aol.com.
COLD SPRING HARBOR HIGH SCHOOL '67. A 50-year reunion is July 21-22. Email John Bohlman jbohlman@mbgnow.com or call 631-582-9201.
JERICHO HIGH SCHOOL '67. A 50-year reunion is Aug. 5. Email kardorn@aol.com for more information.
NEWFIELD HIGH SCHOOL 1977. A 40-year reunion is July 21-22, 2017. Email writerweavergirl@gmail.com for information.
WANTAGH HIGH SCHOOL '71. A 50-year reunion is July 29 at Knights of Columbus in Seaford. $90 per person. Classes from 1965 to 1969 are invited. Contact Janice at janlo@optonline.net.
WEST BABYLON HIGH SCHOOL '77. A reunion is July 29 at Gemelli’s at Bergen Point. Email wbeagles1977@yahoo.com for more info. Join our Facebook Group: West Babylon Class of 1977 Reunion.
ISLAND TREES HIGH SCHOOL '67. A 50-year reunion is Aug. 19 at Captain Bill’s in Bay Shore. Buffet Banquet, live band, $125 includes buffet dinner and live band. Reserve by April 15. Email Jacquie Perez at jacquiewithaq@yahoo.com or ritamerino@msn.com or dwenz52@hotmail.com or by friending Doug Wenz or Rita Merino-Wenz on Facebook or Classmates website.
HUNTINGTON HIGH SCHOOL '67. A 50-year reunion is Sept. 9 in Huntington. Looking for classmates. Email Sandy Kaplan Cohen at sicohen@aol.com or call 631-273-1741 for more information.
LINDENHURST HIGH SCHOOL '61-'64. A 55-year reunion is Sept. 15-17. All students who attended or graduated from other classes are invited. Lindenhurst High School are invited. Email ken.white1031@gmail.com or call 908-400-6793; or Dennis Lynam at 631-793-0305 or Jim Westpfahl at 631-226-2376.
ROOSEVELT HIGH SCHOOL '64-'69. A reunion is Oct. 7 at the Marriott Uniondale. RSVP and deposits are due by Sept. 15. Email Susieque1150@gmail.com or doctorL49@hotmail.com.
ST. MICHAEL HIGH SCHOOL 1967 (BROOKLYN). A 50-year reunion is Oct. 7. Email Kathy Hawkins Baldassare at 2kitkat@optonline.net.
LONG ISLAND CITY HIGH SCHOOL '67. A 50-year reunion is Oct. 8. Looking for classmates. Email John Franzese at ucb951@aol.com; or uftguy60@aol.com; or call 631-979-7429 for more information.
HICKSVILLE HIGH SCHOOL '67. A 50-year reunion is 7-12 p.m. Oct. 14 at Joseph Barry Knights of Columbus, Hicksville. For more details, contact Mark Virgilio at HicksvilleMarkVirgilio@gmail.com or Peggy (Moldovak) Gill at tomjgill@aol.com.
