HIGHLIGHTS 100 turn out to challenge obstacle course in Syosset

Families celebrate while finding solace and support

Some people ran for fun, others for fitness and many more kicked off their first race of 2017 to jump-start New Year’s resolutions.

About 100 racers participated Sunday in a 5k run/obstacle course at the Life Time Athletic gym in Syosset at 10 a.m. as part of the fitness center chain’s “Commitment Day.”

“2017 is going to be your year,” shouted Jennifer Collins, the Syosset branch’s general manager, to the runners right before the race. “You got up early, you fueled right.”

Wearing black race T-shirts amid the unseasonably warm weather, the runners flipped tires, carried weighted balls and did jumping squats in between running laps around the gym’s property. Race organizers wearing orange T-shirts cheered and clapped for the runners, sometimes surprising them by blaring New Year’s noisemakers and popping confetti crackers as they finished the nine laps.

Rick Secor, 55, of Ronkonkoma said he’s run about 2,000 races, but “never nine laps in a parking lot.”

Secor said he enjoyed the obstacles. “I believe the only time I’m doing things right is when I’m running,” he added.

Huntington resident Roy Gordon, 49, ran with his kids Chelsea, 8, and Brody, 11, to support his sister, Lisa Gordon, who suffered a stroke in August. Lisa, 43, of Florida walked the laps. At times, Roy Gordon — an avid runner training for his first Ironman triathlon — held hands and jogged.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

“We got the family motivated to come out,” Roy Gordon said, adding that his sister was “doing great.”

Lisa Gordon said her New Year’s resolution was to “make a full recovery.”

Elizabeth Murray, 34, and her husband Chris, 39, of Floral Park participated in the race with their son Fin, 5. Chris Murray finished the last lap carrying Fin.

“We have to stay active to keep up with him,” he joked.

Robert Shaw of Syosset ran with his twin 12-year-old sons, Jack and Luke, to honor his brother, Tom, who died unexpectedly a few weeks ago. Tom Shaw, 46, of Islip was a runner, triathlete and former college wrestler.

“It’s just a way for us to keep experiencing his spirit through the things he loved to do with us,” Robert Shaw said. “We would have been doing it with him today.”