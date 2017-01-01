Long Islanders can expect 2017 to start much the way 2016 left off: windy and warmer than normal, according to the National Weather Service.
Temperatures on Sunday will hover in the mid to upper 40s, with northwesterly winds by the afternoon, said Jay Engle, meteorologist at the weather service’s office in Upton. Sunday night will be cloudy, with temperatures dropping to around 30 degrees.
Monday, when the New Year’s holiday is observed this year, could bring rain and sleet in the morning, with temperatures rising to the low 40s. Rain is likely in the evening.
The workweek will start Tuesday with a 90 percent chance of rain and highs in the upper 40s. Wednesday should bring more sun, with highs in the upper 40s, but the rest of the week will be colder.
“The temperatures are cooperating, they’re above normal, but we do have some unsettled weather to get through Tuesday night,” Engle said.
