The Long Island Rail Road canceled 10 rush-hours trains Friday morning — its fifth straight day of disruptions — after Amtrak failed to finish repair work on damaged track in Penn Station, officials said.

The railroad said on its website shortly after 5 a.m. that 10 morning rush-hour trains were being canceled or diverted “because Amtrak crews need more time to repair tracks.”

Three other trains will terminate at Jamaica and one train will be diverted to Hunterspoint Avenue in Queens, the railroad said later in a news release.

Amtrak had said it would finish the repair work required after a NJ Transit train derailed Monday morning and return control of tracks to the LIRR by 4 a.m. Friday. Amtrak president and chief executive Charles Moorman had also said on Thursday he was “confident we will have full service for rush hour tomorrow morning.”

The LIRR had still not gotten control by 6 a.m., a spokeswoman for the MTA, the LIRR’s parent agency, told News 12 Long Island.

“We’re asking people to be patient,” spokeswoman Beth DeFalco told News 12.

She said the railroad was looking forward to a normal rush hour Friday evening. “That’s the hope,” she said.

Amtrak released a statement at 6:30 a.m. saying major repairs had been finished and that testing had begun. It said its expected the work “to be completed shortly this morning.”

“During this additional period, Amtrak will prioritize the operations of NJ Transit and LIRR trains but passengers may experience some delays as service is returned to normal,” the statement said.

The LIRR had issued an advisory Thursday evening saying that if the repair work was taking longer than anticipated and train cancellations are required, it would “publish real-time information across all information streams.”

The LIRR normally operates 144 westbound morning rush-hour trains, 98 of them going to Penn Station. It has had to cancel 10 morning rush-hour trains, terminate three at Jamaica and divert one to Hunterspoint Avenue, for a total of 14 trains directly affected by the continuing Amtrak track work — about 10 percent of LIRR’s morning service,” the railroad said.

The LIRR canceled 16 trains out of Penn Station for Thursday evening’s commute.

The damage caused by Monday’s derailment had meant that LIRR westbound service has been periodically suspended during the evening rush because of ongoing repairs.

Frank Guidice, 51, a Montauk resident who works in banking, was waiting for a train home around 3:30 p.m. Thursday at Penn in order to beat the rush hour. He had welcomed the news that schedules should be returning to normal on Friday. The past few days, he said, have been rough.

“There’s a lot of tension among riders right now,” he said. “Most of what we’ve experience is cancellations and lateness. We’re directed to other tracks, but once you get to the train, it’s packed. It’s very uncomfortable. You’re lucky if you get a seat, because typically you don’t.”

Frank Lovera, 53, a telecommunications worker from Port Jefferson, said he was relieved to hear the news — but he’s surprised that it had taken this long to get back on track.

“I figured there would be delays for a day or two, but it’s taken a long time,” Lovera said, adding that he’s been delayed coming in to work and going home each day by 15 minutes or more.

“You end up spending a fun time in Penn Station,” he joked.

Separately, the LIRR said early morning trains on the Ronkonkoma line on Saturday will be replaced with buses while the railroad conducts track testing. The buses will run between the Hicksville and Ronkonkoma stations, but the Bethpage and Farmingdale stations will not be affected, according to the railroad.

With Newsday Staff