The Long Island Rail Road announced it was canceling 16 trains out of Penn Station for Thursday evening’s commute — the latest service reduction after a derailment earlier in the week damaged a track and snarled commuter train traffic at the busy station.

The canceled trains are ones that had been scheduled to leave Penn between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. Thursday, the railroad said. Eight other trains during that time will be diverted to originate at other stations, according to the LIRR.

But service in and out of Penn is expected to be fully restored by Friday morning’s rush, Amtrak president and chief executive Charles “Wick” Moorman said on Thursday morning.

“I am confident we will have full service for rush hour tomorrow morning,” Moorman said at a news conference at Penn Station.

The restoration of service will come as a relief to commuters on the Long Island Rail Road, which has reduced its service this week so that Amtrak could make repairs to the track after the Monday derailment of a NJ Transit train.

The LIRR canceled 10 trains for the Thursday morning commute.

“As Amtrak crews continue repairing track damage at Penn Station, the Long Island Rail Road must cancel 10 trains to Penn Station between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m., terminate three trains at Jamaica, and divert one train to Hunterspoint Avenue, Queens, because of reduced tracks available by Amtrak,” the railroad said Wednesday in a statement on its website, adding that New York City Transit will cross-honor LIRR tickets at Jamaica, Atlantic Terminal and Hunterspoint Avenue.

Wednesday was the fifth chaotic commute in a row caused by the track repairs needed at Penn Station.

The damage caused by Monday’s derailment had meant that westbound service has been periodically suspended during the evening rush because of ongoing repairs.

Just after 5 p.m. Wednesday, the LIRR said it was restoring westbound service to Penn Station after an hourlong suspension. Westbound service to Penn on the Port Washington Branch was not suspended Wednesday evening, the LIRR said.

The LIRR has given up access to four Penn Station tracks it normally uses to allow NJ Transit and Amtrak to operate as repairs continue at the derailment site.

“Amtrak has advised us that the repairs to damaged track will take a matter of days, unfortunately,” LIRR president Patrick Nowakowski said Tuesday. “Because of that, we must continue to operate on a reduced schedule until all repairs have been safely completed.”

Passengers who depart from LIRR stations at Atlantic Terminal in Brooklyn and Hunterspoint Avenue in Queens can count on “near-normal schedules, according to a statement released by an Amtrak spokesman.

At Penn Station, the LIRR mainly is using tracks 17 through 21. However, commuters will have to be alert; the railroad said some trains might leave from tracks 10, 11 or 12.

Woodside Station commuters heading east also got a bit of relief. The LIRR said eastbound trains are now stopping at the station; earlier, it was bypassed for local track repairs.

This graphic displays the different categories of delays the LIRR encountered in 2016. Photo Credit: Newsday This graphic displays the different categories of delays the LIRR encountered in 2016. Photo Credit: Newsday

Amtrak, which operates Penn Station, said the track repairs were unusually difficult because the NJ Transit train went off the rails where two tunnel tracks diverge toward 21 station tracks.

Major switch damage took eight station tracks out of regular use, Amtrak said, describing the location of the accident as “one of the most complex interlockings on the Northeast Corridor.

Amtrak crews must operate heavy machinery while contending with overhead power lines and nearby moving trains, Amtrak said.

And the repairs are extensive.

“The damage from the April 3 incident includes multiple switches, signals and the mechanisms that control them, several rails, a rail crossing point, signal wires and other components,” Amtrak said.

On Wednesday evening, Penn Station began to fill up with anxious commuters wondering if they will make it home on time.

“Going home is the hardest. I am tired and frustrated and I just want to get home,” said Carina Rostant, 23, of Valley Stream. “I have been getting to work late but my boss understands.”

Rostant said there were three train cancellations on Wednesday morning from Valley Stream. Rostant said that the Wednesday 5 p.m. train will likely be crowded like the previous days. “I know I will have to stand. It’s been tough.”

Veteran commuter for 37 years Mickey Rosenblum of Cedarhurst complained as he waited for his 5:09 p.m. Speonk train, saying: “We are all standing here like cattle staring at this board clueless ... There has been no improvements and a lack of information.”

At adjacent entrances to the tracks there were several railroad employees announcing train departures with blow horns.

“They have been really helpful,” said Tiffany McNeal, 35, of Westbury. McNeal said she didn’t even go to work on Tuesday. “It was ridiculous. There were three cancellations. I didn’t even bother ... This morning was good. I even got a seat,” she said as she took off for her 5:17 p.m. train.

Michael McGrath, 58, of Glen Head, was philosophical: “I work on the tracks for a private contractor so I understand ... It’s not the railroad’s fault and I know what it takes to get these trains back up again. It’s not like putting a key in the ignition and driving off.”

Separately, the LIRR said early morning trains on the Ronkonkoma line on Saturday will be replaced with buses while the railroad conducts track testing. The buses will run between the Hicksville and Ronkonkoma stations, but the Bethpage and Farmingdale stations will not be affected, according to the railroad.

With Lisa Irizarry, William Murphy and Maria Alvarez