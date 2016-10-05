The Long Island Rail Road said Wednesday morning it was experiencing delays averaging 20 minutes in both directions through Mineola because of congestion caused by a broken rail east of the station.
All westbound trains will be departing from the westbound track and are making added stops at Westbury, Carle Place, Mineola, Merillon Avenue and New Hyde Park, the LIRR said at about 7 a.m.
Earlier, just after 6 a.m., the LIRR said customers on the Ronkonkoma, Port Jefferson and Oyster Bay branches could expect delays because of the rail.See alsoCheck LIRR updatesPhotosLIRR commuters face delaysPhotosLIRR trains and commuters through the years
The commuter service said the broken rail forced it to use only one of two tracks through the Mineola and Merillon Avenue stations.
In an alert posted on its website and sent by email at about 6:30 a.m., the LIRR said work crews were inspecting the rail.
