A drenching rain and major disruptions in service greeted riders of the Long Island Rail Road on Tuesday morning as a broken rail near Jamaica and a stalled train in the East River tunnels added to the fallout from a NJ Transit derailment Monday in Penn Station.

The railroad had already canceled 10 trains and shortened the routes of several others for the morning rush hour because of the derailment. Then, a broken rail east of Jamaica forced cancellations of eight more trains just after 5 a.m. Tuesday.

And at about 5 a.m. the railroad learned that a NJ Transit train headed for the Sunnyside storage yard in Queens had gotten stuck in the tunnels, LIRR spokesman Shams Tarek said.

“We expect extensive delays because of all this,” Tarek said.

Shortly after 7 a.m. the railroad said some western stations were being bypassed “to safely accommodate onboard customers.”

Other trains were running late because they were making unscheduled stops at stations served by the canceled trains, the railroad said.

The 6:15 a.m. train from Huntington, due in Penn Station at 7:17 a.m., was running 12 minutes late because of a rider needing medical attention, the railroad said.

Delays averaging 20 to 30 minutes on the Oyster Bay, Port Jefferson and Ronkonkoma branches were later reduced to 15 minutes, but it was not known if those delays were due to the cancellations or to signal trouble that was reported west of the Ronkonkoma station.

As of 7:30 a.m., the railroad said it could not provide specific numbers on cancellations.

Earlier Tuesday, the LIRR said it was canceling an eastbound train, the 5:11 a.m. from Penn due in Ronkonkoma at 6:37 a.m.

The railroad issued a statement late Monday saying it, “will need to cancel 10 morning rush hour trains to Penn Station on Tuesday, terminate four other trains at Jamaica, and divert one other train to Hunterspoint Avenue, Queens.”

“The remaining LIRR trains to Penn Station could experience delays and crowding,” the railroad said, adding that the railroad will operate on or near normal schedules to Atlantic Terminal, Brooklyn, and Hunterspoint Avenue, Queens.

The derailment Monday at Penn Station — the second in less than two weeks — had again caused major service disruptions for several thousand LIRR commuters, NJ Transit riders and Amtrak riders.

NJ Transit said it was operating Tuesday morning on an adjusted schedule that was available on its website.

Amtrak said it would operate a modified schedule Tuesday on the Northeast Corridor and that riders using Penn Station could have delays up to 60 minutes during rush hours and 30 minutes or less during non-rush hours.

NJ Transit officials the derailment occurred about 9 a.m. Monday as three middle cars of a 10-car train came off the rails as the train pulled into Penn Station at slow speed. Four passengers on the train, which carried 1,200 people, suffered minor injuries, according to NJ Transit.

The derailment affected NJ Transit and Amtrak service between Penn and New Jersey, and also impacted the LIRR, which gave up access to four of the nine tracks it normally uses during the evening rush so the other two railroads could operate.

As owner of Penn, Amtrak is responsible for all repairs and maintenance at the station and its tunnels, even though it operates the fewest trains there. The LIRR operates the most.