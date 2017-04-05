HIGHLIGHTS Latest derailment raises new questions on running of Penn

Fifth straight rush hour marred by major service hiccups

Long Island Rail Road commuters face another frustrating evening commute on Wednesday as the LIRR said it is canceling or diverting 25 trains that otherwise would carry them home from Penn Station.

As riders faced disruptions for a fifth straight commute, Amtrak said track repairs at Penn Station might finish by Friday. The work week’s first snarled commute came Monday evening, after a NJ Transit train derailed at Penn Station.

The fallout from the derailment: Fewer tracks for the LIRR to access during peak travel times.

“Our crews hope to restore regular service to New York Penn Station by Friday,” an Amtrak spokesman said in a statement.

The LIRR said 17 of the trains it has canceled normally run from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Another eight trains that start from other locations also are canceled.

Once again, the city’s subways will cross-honor tickets, the rail road said.

Passengers who depart from Atlantic Terminal, Brooklyn and Hunterspoint Avenue in Queens can count on “near-normal schedules, it said.

At Penn Station, the LIRR mainly is using tracks 17 through 21. However, commuters will have to be alert; the railroad said some trains might leave from tracks 10, 11 or 12.

As the track repairs at Penn Station drag on, the railroad did cite one “incremental improvement.” It is not suspending westbound service to Penn Station on the Port Washington branch.

And while westbound travel between Jamaica and Penn Station will be suspended from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. — unlike Monday and Tuesday — it will resume after that.

This graphic displays the different categories of delays the LIRR encountered in 2016.

Woodside Station commuters heading east also got a bit of relief. The LIRR said eastbound trains are now stopping at the station; earlier, it was bypassed for local track repairs.

Amtrak, which operates Penn Station, said the track repairs were unusually difficult because the NJ Transit train went off the rails where two tunnel tracks diverge toward 21 station tracks.

Major switch damage took eight station tracks out of regular use, Amtrak said, describing the location of the accident as “one of the most complex interlockings on the Northeast Corridor.

Amtrak crews must operate heavy machinery while contending with overhead power lines and nearby moving trains, Amtrak said.

And the repairs are extensive.

“The damage from the April 3 incident includes multiple switches, signals and the mechanisms that control them, several rails, a rail crossing point, signal wires and other components,” Amtrak said.

The latest upheaval in Wednesday’s evening rush hour follows a morning rush hour also marred by widespread inconvenience for thousands of commuters though the railroad said the major disruptions were confined to the 10 trains into Penn Station that had to be canceled due to the track repairs.

Trains were running mostly on time by about 9:30 a.m., according to the railroad’s website.

Morning commuters had to cope not only with trains canceled to Penn between 6 and 10 a.m. Wednesday but the LIRR also terminated three trains at Jamaica and diverted one to Hunterspoint Avenue, Queens, because of reduced track capacity after the derailment.

Wednesday’s morning rush hour was the fourth straight to be mangled by major service problems for the LIRR. Disruptions Tuesday morning, including a broken rail near Jamaica and a disabled NJ Transit train in an East River tunnel, occurred with new questions about how Amtrak runs Penn Station, the busiest rail hub in North America.

On Tuesday, riders filled social media with their outrage and frustration at service since the derailment, which was the second at Penn in less than two weeks. “I’m at a loss for words,” tweeted @jfunk33.

Steve Reis, 57, was at the LIRR’s Ronkonkoma station smoking a cigarette shortly before 6 a.m. Wednesday while waiting for the next train to get him to his job as an investment banker on 23rd Street in Manhattan.

Trains were running pretty much on time at the station.

Reis, of Ronkonkoma, said he’s been commuting by train for 30 years, so he’s used to all the delays and said there’s no point in stressing out about things you can’t control.

“This is pretty much just normal,” Reis said of the delays. “You just have to deal with it — it happens, and you deal with it. You just have to do it. Everybody’s got to get to work.”

Reis said he’s been experiencing the delays all week, normally getting to work about 45 minutes late. His bosses are aware of the train problems, so they haven’t been giving him problems, he said.

“Yesterday I was about 45 minutes late,” Reis said. “Coming home was about 15 minutes late.”

Asked how he feels about the delays partly being caused by LIRR officials giving up access to tracks it normally uses as the repairs are made, Reis said he had to deal with that, too.

“It doesn’t matter what I think, it is what it is,” Reis said.

The LIRR has given up access to four Penn Station tracks it normally uses to allow NJ Transit and Amtrak to operate as repairs continue at the derailment site.

“Amtrak has advised us that the repairs to damaged track will take a matter of days, unfortunately,” LIRR president Patrick Nowakowski said Tuesday. “Because of that, we must continue to operate on a reduced schedule until all repairs have been safely completed.”

Many commuters said, however, that they came in to Manhattan early tvoid delays they anticipate starting at 9 a.m.

Devonne Hernandez, 51, of Rosedale, Queens, said the Far Rockaway line was “great” Wednesday morning. “It was yesterday late in the morning and afternoon that the trains were canceled.”

Collette Robinson, 44, of Valley Stream, also came in early. “At 9 a.m. the delays are going to start,” she said, adding that now she has time for that extra cup of coffee before heading into the office. By 7:30 a.m., Penn Station had begun to fill up.

Back in Ronkonkoma, Aura Ortiz, 44, of Coram, was waiting for the 7:04 a.m. train that was expected to be delayed but was on time.

Ortiz, an executive assistant at Brooks Brothers on 44th Street, has been commuting for two years.

“You just kind of have to manage your day,” Ortiz said of the delays she’s become accustomed to.

“I take a train that I know will get me into the city a half-hour earlier than I’m due in,” Ortiz said. “Luckily if I’m late I don’t have to worry about getting fired. My boss is from Connecticut, so she has a really long commute and understands delays.”

Ortiz said she regularly takes the 7:04 so she can get in at 8:30 a.m.

“It pays to get started earlier — there’s no point in walking around angry [because of train delays],” Ortiz said.

With Lisa Irizarry, William Murphy and Maria Alvarez