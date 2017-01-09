The Long Island Rail Road reported delays of 10 to 15 minutes on the Port Jefferson branch Monday morning due to equipment trouble and a switch problem at Merillon Avenue in Garden City.
There were scattered delays elsewhere on a bitterly cold morning and the 7:20 a.m. train from Freeport, due in Penn Station at 8:13 a.m., was canceled due to equipment trouble, the railroad said....
