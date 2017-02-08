Long Island Rail Road riders endured delays of up to one hour and some trains were canceled Wednesday morning after a nonpassenger train derailed about 4 a.m. at Jamaica Station.

Delays had been reduced to 15 to 30 minutes by 8:35 a.m., the railroad said.

All service was suspended through Jamaica Station at 4 a.m., though limited westbound service was restored at 5:39 a.m., a railroad spokesman said. Limited service had been restored in both directions as of 6:20 a.m., the railroad said on its website.

All branches except for Port Washington were affected, the railroad said.

“Westbound trains are making added stops, but customers at western stations may experience more significant delays as some trains may bypass stations due to crowding conditions,” the LIRR said in an advisory later in the morning.

NYC Transit is cross-honoring LIRR tickets at Penn Station, Jamaica and Atlantic Terminal, the railroad said.

There was no word on when full restoration was expected.

There were no injuries reported, the railroad said.

At the Ronkonkoma Station, Fatima Viana, 33, said delays are so constant that she schedules meetings at her job at Manhattan accounting firm with that in mind.

“I’m an hour and half late for my job,” Viana, a Ronkonkoma resident, said. “My job is flexible because we have a lot of train commuters, so we don’t schedule any meeting before 10 a.m.”

“I pay $377 a month now [in train fare] and it just goes up. It’s almost not worth the cost anymore,” she said.

Marc Needleman, 52, of Port Jefferson Station, said as he waited at the Ronkonkoma stop that the delays would make him late for his 9 a.m. start at his job in the ticket office of the Broadway show “Hamilton.”

He said the delays happen “more often than I would like it, and they keep raising the price.”

Wednesday morning’s service disruption was the second within 12 hours. Service was suspended in both directions between Jamaica and Atlantic Terminal at 5:37 p.m. Tuesday because of signal trouble, railroad officials said. It was restored shortly before 7 p.m.

