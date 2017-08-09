The Long Island Rail Road said it had delays of 10 to 15 minutes during the Wednesday morning commute on three branches — Oyster Bay, Port Jefferson and Ronkonkoma.

The railroad said the delays were caused by a broken rail reported about 7 a.m. on one of the two available tracks at Merillon Avenue in Garden City.

Workers replaced the section of track and service was on or close to schedule as of 9:50 a.m., LIRR spokesman Shams Tarek said.

The railroad said it canceled some trains, added stops to other trains and provided additional bus service in places.

The 9:34 a.m. train from Oyster Bay was canceled, and riders were taken by bus to Mineola to catch trains to Penn Station, the LIRR said in Twitter messages.

The 8:06 a.m. train from Jamaica to Oyster Bay was also canceled and buses were provided, the railroad said.

The delays come more than one month into the railroad’s “summer of hell” as it has shuffled its schedules to accommodate a major track repair project at Penn Station by Amtrak.