The Long Island Rail Road, which had anticipated canceling service on the eve of the storm, said early Tuesday that it would offer a normal weekday schedule.
The LIRR said just after 7 a.m. that it was experiencing scattered systemwide delays averaging 10 minutes because of the winter storm conditions.
The railroad said earlier, in a Twitter message at 5:20 a.m., that riders should expect cancellations as conditions worsen.
Also, LIRR waiting rooms are being kept open around the clock to provide shelter for customers.
LIRR riders going to the city are advised that beginning at 4 a.m. aboveground service on the subway was suspended.
Also, local bus service in New York City was expected to be suspended, based on local road and blizzard conditions.
With Alfonso A. Castillo
