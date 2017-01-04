The Long Island Rail Road said service had returned to normal on the Port Jefferson and Ronkonkoma branches Wednesday morning after a train “clipped” a vehicle that was trying to get around lowered crossing gates near Hicksville Tuesday night.
The exception was the 4:18 a.m. train from Port Jefferson, due in Huntington at 5:02 a.m., which was running about a half-hour behind schedule because of late-arriving equipment, the railroad said.
The driver of the vehicle on the tracks Tuesday night ran off and Nassau County police were looking for him, officials said.See alsoTell us your LIRR tips and tricksSee alsoCheck LIRR updatesCartoonsMatt Davies' LIRR cartoons
No one was injured, MTA spokeswoman Nancy Gamerman said, and early reports indicate the vehicle was not entirely on the tracks when a westbound Ronkonkoma train “clipped it” about 11 p.m. at the Urban Avenue crossing, west of the Hicksville station.
“It appears the vehicle tried to get around the gate,” Gamerman said.
Service between Penn and Hicksville stations had been halted so crews could check the condition of the tracks, she said.
With Ellen Yan
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.