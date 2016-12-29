Ahead of the evening commute, the Long Island Rail Road advised riders on the Port Jefferson line to use the Ronkonkoma branch.
That’s because the Port Jefferson line remained suspended between Huntington and Port Jefferson due to a broken rail, the LIRR said.
Limited bus service is being provided in the meantime, while crews repair the broken rail, east of Huntington, the railroad said.See alsoTell us your LIRR tips and trickssee alsoCheck LIRR status
Service was temporarily suspended during the morning commute in both directions, between Huntington and Port Jefferson, because of the rail issue, the LIRR said.
The LIRR sent alerts via social media starting just after 5 a.m. Service was restored shortly before 7 a.m.
Crews were on the scene later, shortly before 10 a.m., making permanent repairs, the LIRR said.
More information is at the LIRR website, mta.info/lirr.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.