Six westbound trains on the Port Washington Branch were delayed during the morning commute Wednesday, the Long Island Rail Road said.
The delays, ranging from 10 to 16 minutes, were caused by signal trouble near Little Neck that was reported at 8:23 a.m. and fixed by 8:41 a.m., spokesman Aaron Donovan said.
Two eastbound trains to Port Washington were also delayed, each by 13 minutes, the railroad said.
