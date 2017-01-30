The Long Island Rail Road reported delays on the Ronkonkoma branch Monday morning, citing “an unauthorized vehicle on the tracks near Deer Park.”
LIRR personnel were on the scene, waiting for a tow truck, the railroad said on its website.
News 12 Long Island reported a tractor trailer was stuck on the tracks at a grade crossing.See alsoCheck LIRR service updatesSee alsoTell us your LIRR tips and tricks
More information was not immediately available.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.