The Long Island Rail Road is repairing crossing gates broken by high winds that led to scattered delays late Monday morning and into the afternoon.

LIRR spokesman Aaron Donovan said most commuters can expect to experience delays of about “10 to 12 minutes” though he said the 11 a.m. from Montauk due in Jamaica at 2:21 p.m. was expected to be an hour late due to a downed utility pole that had caused the suspension of service east of Speonk about noon.

“It’s generally wind-related and crews are in the process of repairing a number of crossing gates across the Island,” Donovan said shortly before 2 p.m. Monday.

Donovan said he knew specifically of two gates being broken on the Long Beach branch; one near Pinelawn; another between Babylon and Bethpage; and another at Little Neck Parkway on the Port Washington branch but he said there are several others.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Most of the reports of the gates being broken at their arms came before noon “when the storm was at its worst,” Donovan said.

The first report of a broken gate came shortly after 11 a.m. when the railroad said the 10:14 a.m. from Penn Station to Ronkonkoma was delayed by crossing gate problems caused by the wind.

“Wind damage to crossing gates is not an uncommon occurrence,” Donovan said.