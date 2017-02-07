The Long Island Rail Road restored service between Jamaica and Atlantic Terminal shortly before 7 p.m., the railroad said in its Twitter feed.
Service was suspended in both directions at around 5:37 p.m. because of signal trouble, railroad officials said.
There are residual delays of up to 25 minutes on the Long Beach, Montauk, Babylon and West Hempstead branches, the railroad said.
