The Long Island Rail Road restored service between Jamaica and Atlantic Terminal shortly before 7 p.m., the railroad said in its Twitter feed.

Service was suspended in both directions at around 5:37 p.m. because of signal trouble, railroad officials said.

There are residual delays of up to 25 minutes on the Long Beach, Montauk, Babylon and West Hempstead branches, the railroad said.