The Long Island Rail Road warned Wednesday morning that commuters to Atlantic Terminal in Brooklyn could expect cancellations and delays because of signal trouble west of Jamaica Station.
Westbound customers can travel to Penn Station and switch to the 2 and 3 subway trains for service to Brooklyn, it said.
The railroad said in an alert to riders that it had workers at the scene of the signal trouble.
