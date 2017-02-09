Long Island Rail Road customers may encounter delays and cancellations systemwide during the morning commute as snowfall arrives while crews continue to make repairs from a Wednesday morning train derailment at Jamaica.

By early Thursday, trains were running on or close to schedule — with nine announced cancellations on six branches.

Canceled trains were on the Babylon, Far Rockaway, Hempstead, Long Beach, Port Jefferson and Ronkonkoma branches.

Officials said late Wednesday night that two tracks will remain out of service as inspections continue and a major storm approaches, forcing the LIRR to cancel nine of 144 morning rush hour trains on Thursday.

Officials also said Wednesday night they were anticipating delays stemming form the extreme weather and mechanical problems.

On Wednesday night eight of the LIRR’s 131 rush-hour trains were canceled and stops were added to trains departing within 10 minutes of those cancellations to accommodate displaced customers.

“While repair crews attend to the derailed train car, the Track 7/8 platform at Jamaica remains out of service,” the LIRR said in a statement Wednesday. “However, the inability to use Tracks 7 and 8 will contribute to potential peak-period delays.”

The rear car of the 10-car train, which was traveling eastbound to Huntington without any passengers, came off the tracks around 4 a.m. Wednesday. There were no injuries to any train crew members.

With Lisa Irizarry