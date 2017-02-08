Riders of the Long Island Rail Road were warned to expect cancellations and delays of up to one hour Wednesday morning after a nonpassenger train derailed about 4 a.m. at Jamaica Station.
All service was suspended through Jamaica Station at that point, though limited westbound service was restored at 5:39 a.m., a railroad spokesman said. Limited service had been restored in both directions as of 6:20 a.m., the railroad said on its website.
All branches except for Port Washington were affected, the railroad said.See alsoCheck LIRR service updatesSee alsoTell us your LIRR tips and tricksSee alsoCheck live traffic for your commute
NYC Transit is cross-honoring LIRR tickets at Penn Station, Jamaica and Atlantic Terminal, the railroad said.
There was no word on when full restoration was expected.
There were no injuries reported, the railroad said.
Wednesday morning’s service disruption was the second within 12 hours. Service was suspended in both directions between Jamaica and Atlantic Terminal at 5:37 p.m. Tuesday because of signal trouble, railroad officials said. It was restored shortly before 7 p.m.
