The Long Island Rail Road said high winds broke crossing gates that resulted in scattered delays systemwide after Monday’s morning rush hour.
The first report came shortly after 11 a.m. when the railroad said the 10:14 a.m. from Penn Station to Ronkonkoma was delayed by crossing gate problems caused by the wind.
The railroad said in an alert minutes later that there were broken crossing gate across multiple branches because of the high winds.
A railroad spokesman said five broken gates were reported at scattered locations between 10 a.m. and 11:15 a.m.
He said a downed utility pole had also had caused the suspension of service east of Speonk on the Montauk branch about noon.
