The Long Island Rail Road is experiencing delays averaging 45 to 60 minutes in both directions through Mineola primarily because of congestion caused by a broken rail east of the station.
Eastbound trains continue to depart on the westbound track, at Merillon Avenue.See alsoCheck LIRR updatesPhotosLIRR commuters face delaysPhotosLIRR trains and commuters through the years
The delays will impact riders on the Ronkonkoma, Port Jefferson and Oyster Bay branches, which travel through Mineola.
“Yes, we do have crews on scene there fixing the rail,” LIRR spokesman Aaron Donovan said. “That one track is out of service hence the congestion on the one available track. I can’t stress enough how this morning’s commute would be eased if we had a third track in place.”
Adding to the delays in Mineola is the inspection of the LIRR bridge at Nassau Boulevard and Merillon Avenue. About 9 a.m. Wednesday an oversize truck struck the bridge, and trains have been ordered to travel at a slower speed as a precaution, Donovan said.
The LIRR first posted an alert about the delays on its website and sent it by email at about 6:30 a.m.
With Gary Dymski
