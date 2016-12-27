The Long Island Rail Road said during Tuesday’s morning commute that it was on or close to schedule in and out of the Atlantic Terminal after earlier experiencing delays averaging 10 to 15 minutes.
The delays were caused by signal trouble and customers were notified via social media at about 8 a.m.
Less than 20 minutes later, the LIRR said it was on or close.
More information is at the LIRR website, mta.info/lirr.
