HIGHLIGHTS More than 2 dozen trains canceled, creating nightmare commute

MTA Police lift restricted access to Manhattan railroad terminal

The latest Amtrak-related infrastructure problem at Penn Station is snarling the evening rush hour for Long Island Rail Road customers for the third day in a row.

LIRR eastbound and westbound service into and out of Penn Station has been restored, the railroad said.

About 6 p.m., an Amtrak spokeswoman said the signal problem at Penn had been “temporarily repaired.” Because of the problem, only half of the LIRR’s branches were operating out of the rail hub.

About 7 p.m. Metropolitan Transportation Authority Police restored full access to Penn from the LIRR’s 34th Street entrance after limited it due to crowding conditions.

In a statement, Amtrak, which owns and maintains Penn, said because of the “signal issue, passengers can expect delays of 30 minutes in and out of New York Penn Station.” It was not clear whether the statement referred only to Amtrak passengers and not those on the LIRR, Penn’s primary tenant, which canceled more than two dozen trains within an hour.

At Penn Station, commuters cursed and stood cross-armed as news of the service disruptions came over the public address system. Cathy DeRanieri, of Floral Park, watched the LIRR departure board helplessly as her Hempstead trains were canceled, tacking at least an extra hour on her commute.

“I was supposed to get 4:32 train. And then the 5:04 train vanished,” she said. “There’s a 5:38 and I’m hoping that one doesn’t disappear from the board either.”

Her solution the recent Penn chaos: avoid the LIRR, if you can.

“These corporations should really start letting people work from home. My company doesn’t — but it would be a huge help,” she said. “I have a feeling it’s only going to get worse.”

Janice Balderas, 38, a secretary who takes the Port Washington branch to and from the Broadway rail station for work, said things have started getting chippy among frustrated commuters.

“There’s a lot of pushing,” she sad. “After cancellations, delays- — you’re put on a crowded train you can barely fit in and we just have to deal with it.”

Balderas said, lately, she’s routinely been delayed 15 to 20 minutes during her commute home.

Dan Vitale, 32, a Bayside resident who works in construction, was also waiting for a Port Washington train — “the worst one!” he vented.

He said he’d suffered delays all week.

“I get into work 20 minutes late. It’s tough — you miss meetings, you miss commitments,” Vitale said. “It’s affecting my job.”

Wednesday’s rush-hour disruption was the latest in a series of major service disruptions in recent weeks caused by infrastructure failures at Penn.

A disabled Amtrak train in one of the East River tunnels caused LIRR delays and cancellations during the Tuesday evening commute. And on Monday, a signal malfunction inside one of the tunnels caused widespread delays and cancellations during the p.m. rush.

Wednesday’s problem comes a day before the NY State Assembly is set to grill Amtrak on the slew of recent problems at Penn, which included two train derailments in just over a week, and on its recently announced plan to take several tracks out of service for weeks at a time during the summer to upgrade some of its aging track infrastructure.

Among those caught up in the chaos at Penn was Assemb. Michaelle Solages (D-Elmont), who passed through the station on her back from spending the day in Albany. Solages called the crowding at the station “the worst I’ve seen.”

She said she plans to question Amtrak and LIRR officials at Thursday’s hearing in Manhattan.

“I want to hear explanations,” Solages said. “This is just utterly ridiculous. Already, the price of a ticket is very high. So people deserve quality and sufficient service.”

Katherine Kushay, 52, an executive assistant from Oyster Bay, missed the 5:26 p.m. Port Washington train simply because she couldn’t fit inside.

“I couldn’t even get on,’’ Kushay said. ‘‘There were people in the seats, packed in the aisle and another line of commuters on the platform all along the side of the train.”

She dreaded any planned Amtrak closures that could be coming this summer. “If this is a precursor of what’s to come, it’s just going to be nuts,” she said.