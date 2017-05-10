The LIRR has suspended westbound service between Jamaica and Penn, and is providing limited eastbound service from the hub due to a signal problem in an East River tunnel — the third such incident this week.

Westbound customers can take westbound Brooklyn train from Jamaica to Atlantic Terminal and take a 2 or 3 subway train to Penn. As an alternative, take the E train from Jamaica to Penn. NYCT is cross-honoring tickets, the railroad said.

The Long Island Rail Road is operating limited service to Babylon, Port Jefferson, Port Washington and Ronkonkoma ONLY due to signal problems at Penn Station. Customers traveling to Hempstead, Long Beach, Far Rockaway and West Hempstead are advised to take subway service to Atlantic Terminal for LIRR service to those branches.

During this morning’s commute, six westbound trains on the Port Washington Branch were delayed, the Long Island Rail Road said. The delays, ranging from 10 to 16 minutes, were caused by signal trouble near Little Neck that was reported at 8:23 a.m. and fixed by 8:41 a.m., spokesman Aaron Donovan said.

Two eastbound trains to Port Washington were also delayed, each by 13 minutes, the railroad said.

On Tuesday, a signal problem in an East River Tunnel caused cancellations and delays during the evening rush hour.

And on Monday, another signal problem inside one of the tunnels connecting Penn Station to Long Island forced the cancellation of at least 10 LIRR trains, the temporary suspension of westbound service, and also affected service to CitiField for Monday night’s game between the Mets and the San Francisco Giants.

Amtrak, which owns and maintains Penn and the tunnels, said the problem was repaired and the track returned to service about 4:50 p.m. — less than an hour after it was reported.

The signal glitch was the latest of several Amtrak infrastructure failures, including two derailments caused by track problems, that have resulted in major disruptions to the LIRR — Penn’s primary tenant — in recent weeks.

In response to the recent problems in Penn Station, Sen. Todd Kaminsky (D-Long Beach) has announced plans for a “Rally for a Sane Commute” at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Rockville Centre LIRR station just outside his district office.