Long Island dictionary: 14 words you need to know
While many consider Long Island to be just an offshoot of New York City, those who live here know we do things our own way. The way we talk is no different. Beyond the "lawn guyland" accent, we Long Islanders have our own unique set of words and meanings that would leave even the most astute linguists scratching their heads.
Brush up on your Long Island-ese with our guide to local terms.
Gold Coast(Credit: Yvonne Albinowski)
(n) The North Shore of Nassau County and parts of Suffolk County, known for its history of affluence and lavish estates.
When I strike it rich I'm going to buy a million-dollar home on the Gold Coast.
North Fork(Credit: Frank Posillico)
(n) Long Island's bucolic northern peninsula that begins just east of the hamlet of Riverhead and is home to various agritourism destinations, including farm stands and wineries.
We're going wine tasting on the North Fork today.
Up-island(Credit: Kevin P. Coughlin )
(n) What Hamptonites refer to as anywhere west of the Hamptons.
We had to go up-island the other day to go to the mall.
Citiot(Credit: Filippo Bacci / iStock)
(n) People from New York City who swarm to the Hamptons and Montauk between Memorial Day and Labor Day.
Oh, great, the citiots have started invading again. Guess it's time to leave the Hamptons for the summer.
Tumbleweed Tuesday(Credit: John Roca)
(n) The Tuesday after Labor Day when all of the citiots leave the Hamptons.
The traffic on Sunrise is horrible; I can't wait until Tumbleweed Tuesday when it won't take two hours to get to Shinnecock.
Town(Credit: Amy Onorato )
(n) Any village, hamlet or city on Long Island, excluding one of the island's 13 actual townships.
CORRECT: What town are you from? I'm from Ronkonkoma.
INCORRECT: I'm from the Town of Brookhaven.
Cannonball(Credit: Doug Kuntz)
(n) An express Long Island Rail Road train that leaves Penn Station at 4:06 p.m. every Friday and arrives in Westhampton 95 minutes later.
If we don't hurry we'll miss the Cannonball and have to take the local train out to Montauk.
Down Port(Credit: Ed Betz)
(n) The act of going to Port Jefferson Village's bustling main street, usually during the evening hours.
A bunch of us are going Down Port tonight.
The aggie school(Credit: Julie Cappiello)
(n) How many older Long Islanders still refer to Farmingdale State College due to its history and founding as an applied agriculture school?
I hear you can study all types of subjects now at the aggie school.
Grandma pie(Credit: Newsday / Erica Marcus)
(n) A square or rectangular pizza similar to Sicilian style, but with a thinner, denser crust.
Hey, can I get a large grandma pie delivered?
Drunk train(Credit: CBS / Ron P. Jaffe)
(n) The last Long Island Rail Road train out of Penn Station for the night, usually leaving Manhattan around 3 a.m. or so.
We stayed at the club too long and missed the drunk train, so we had to sleep on the floor in Penn Station.
The city(Credit: Getty Images / Andrew Burton)
(n) The borough of Manhattan only.
We were headed into the city but got lost and wound up in Brooklyn.
The End(Credit: Doug Kelley)
(n) Montauk
Check out my cool bumper sticker I got in Montauk -- it says "The End."
Hero(Credit: Mama's of Corona)
(n) An oversized sandwich on a long roll, traditionally stuffed full of delicious meats, cheeses and vegetables. May also be known as a sub, grinder or hoagie in other parts of the country.
Should we get a six-foot Italian or American hero for the party?
Comments
