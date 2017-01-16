An approaching warm front brings above normal temperatures for most of the week, forecasters said Monday.
Temperatures rebound with “dry and sunny conditions expected under high pressure,” the National Weather Service’s Upton office said of the forecast to start the week.
After a chilly start, Monday is forecast to be mostly sunny with some late-day clouds, News 12 meteorologist Rich Hoffman said.
Daily highs will be in the low 40s, with winds from the west-southwest at 5 to 10 mph.
Clouds push in overnight and winds pick up slightly, up to 15 mph. Overnight lows are in the upper 20s, Hoffman said.
Tuesday offers periods of rain and cloudy skies with daily high temperatures again in the low 40s, close to or slightly above climatological normals, according to Hoffman and the service.
