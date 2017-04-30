A cold front that passed through Long Island overnight will chill the weekend’s balmy temperatures on Sunday, with spotty showers possible through the afternoon and evening.

Areas such as Hempstead, Islip and Westhampton Beach are forecast to be among the Island’s warmest spots on Sunday, but the mercury will only reach 59 degrees in those locations, while Montauk and Fire Island will top out at only 55 degrees, according to News 12 Long Island meteorologist Mike Rizzo.

Elsewhere on the Island, Rizzo predicted highs of 57 for Jamesport, Rocky Point, Huntington, Orient and Bridgehampton, and 58 degrees for Glen Cove, Babylon and Stony Brook.

Those going out earlier in the day might think a day much like Saturday — when temperatures reached the 80s — is ahead because it will feel rather mild, but it will get cloudier as the day progresses and the air will feel cooler.

“It is going to be cooler because of that cold front passing through overnight and we will have that northeasterly component to the wind, which makes it difficult to push above 60 degrees for your Sunday afternoon,” Rizzo said.

For boaters, Rizzo said, “We are going to end up with conditions declining throughout the day on Sunday — we’re looking at visibility decreasing — especially in the evening.” Patchy fog will develop Sunday night when lows will be near 50.

There are no advisories in the marine forecast. Easterly winds will be 10 to 15 knots and the waves will be 2 to 4 feet on the ocean.

Rizzo said an approaching warm front will make for a breezy, warmer and partly sunny Monday, but it will bring “fog, mist and drizzle” for the morning commute — and increasing humidity.

“We start the workweek off a bit damp — no heavy rain — some light showers Monday morning,” Rizzo said, adding that Monday will be an “OK day” with a mix of sun and clouds, with a high of 70 and low of 56.

A line of showers that will develop Monday afternoon will keep conditions damp Monday night into Tuesday morning, making for another soggy commute. The high drops slightly to 69 and the low will be 49.

“Monday night into Tuesday the rain will be heavier with about a quarter inch [of accumulation],” said Melissa Di Spigna, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service at Upton.

On Wednesday, conditions brighten for a mostly sunny middle of the week, though the high will dip a bit to 65 while the low will again be 49.

More unsettled weather arrives Thursday when heavy rain is expected in the evening ahead of moderate to heavy rain through Friday. The high forecast for Thursday is 59 and the low remains at 49.

Highs near 62 degrees are predicted for Friday, along with overnight lows about 50.