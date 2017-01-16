Long Island’s Monday morning drivers could encounter patches of black ice, the National Weather Service said.

The service urged drivers to proceed with extra caution and travel more slowly.

News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said temperatures for the week, including Monday, will be above normal.

Conditions Monday are mostly sunny with some late-day clouds, he said.

Daily highs will be in the low 40s, with winds from the west-southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

Clouds push in overnight and winds pick up slightly, up to 15 mph. Overnight lows are in the upper 20s, Hoffman said.

Tuesday offers periods of rain and cloudy skies with daily high temperatures again in the low 40s.