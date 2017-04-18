Tuesday brings a further dip in temperatures, with a return to highs of around 60 degrees, forecasters say, which is certainly closer to normal for this time of year than Monday’s 74 and Sunday’s 82.
Look for sunny skies and temperatures heading up to the low 60s, with 59 the norm for the day, the National Weather Service says.
“Cooler today but still very nice,” said Rich Hoffman, News 12 Long Island meteorologist.
The day brings mostly sunny skies, he said, with winds from the north-northeast of 10 to 15 mph.
As of just before 5 a.m. the temperature at Long Island MacArthur Airport was 50 degrees, with clear skies and winds from the north of 13 mph.
Following overnight lows of around 40 degrees, Wednesday is forecast to head up only to around the mid 50s, Hoffman said, bringing “morning sunshine giving way to afternoon clouds.”
