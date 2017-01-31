ARCHITECTURE

Kathy Pasquale of Huntington, has been promoted from director to vice president of business development and marketing at JRS Architect in Mineola.

BOARDS/ASSOCIATIONS

Ivan Vazquez of Shoreham has been elected president of the Suffolk County Dental Society in Hauppauge. He is a pediatric dentist with a practice in Hauppauge.

Scott B. Silverberg of East Williston, an associate at the Law Office of Stephen J. Silverberg in Roslyn Heights, has been installed as a board member of the New York Chapter of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys.

ACCOUNTING

Susan H. Nadler of Oceanside has been hired as a principal in the audit department at Friedman LLP in Uniondale. She was a managing member of her own firm in Oceanside.

Vincent P. Sullivan III of Wantagh, an accountant at Rosen & Federico in Woodbury, has been promoted to partner.

LAW

John C. Stellakis of Long Beach has been hired as a land use and municipal associate at Farrell Fritz in Hauppauge. He was an associate at Salamon, Gruber, Blaymore & Strenger in Roslyn Heights.

Nicole J. Christian of Brookhaven has been hired as an economic development grant writer at HB Solutions in Uniondale, a unit of the Harris Beach law firm. She founded NJC Consulting in Brookhaven and had been the town’s deputy commissioner of development.

Teresa Campano of Oceanside, associate attorney at McCabe, Collins, McGeough, Fowler, Levine & Nogan in Carle Place, has been promoted to partner.

REAL ESTATE

Signature Premier Properties has hired three licensed sales agents.

Mary Lou Cella of Commack has been hired in Smithtown. She was with Coldwell Banker in Huntington.

Karen Orrach of Smithtown has been hired in Smithtown. She was with Coldwell Banker in Huntington.

Rosalie Allen of East Northport has been hired in Northport. She was with Coldwell Banker in Northport.

Michael Scalia of Wantagh, president of Executive Realty Advisors in Wantagh, has been elected president of the Long Island chapter of the Appraisal Institute in Mineola.

